Unusual Put Option Trade in Cerevel Therapeutics Worth $339.16K

On February 22, 2023 at 11:59:44 (ET) an unusually large $339.16K block of Put contracts in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings (CERE) was sold, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 331 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ? sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in CERE options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.31% Upside

As of February 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings is $41.63. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents an increase of 34.31% from its latest reported closing price of $31.00.

The projected annual revenue for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 6.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CERE is 0.29%, an increase of 1.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.36% to 138,333K shares. The put/call ratio of CERE is 1.62, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bain Capital Investors holds 60,632K shares representing 38.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 6,512K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FDGRX – Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 5,806K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,915K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERE by 0.26% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,805K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,769K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERE by 10.41% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 2,867K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,313K shares, representing a decrease of 15.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERE by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cerevel Therapeutics is dedicated to unraveling the mysteries of the brain to treat neuroscience diseases. The company is tackling neuroscience diseases with a differentiated approach that combines expertise in neurocircuitry with a focus on receptor selectivity. Cerevel Therapeutics has a diversified pipeline comprising five clinical-stage investigational therapies and several pre-clinical compounds with the potential to treat a range of neuroscience diseases, including Parkinson’s, epilepsy, schizophrenia and substance use disorder. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Cerevel Therapeutics is advancing its current research and development programs while exploring new modalities through internal research efforts, external collaborations or potential acquisitions.

