Unusual Put Option Trade in Nokia Worth $141.52K

On February 22, 2023 at 09:51:35 (ET) an unusually large $141.52K block of Put contracts in Nokia (NOK) was sold, with a strike price of $5.50 / share, expiring in 296 days (on December 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.40 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.69 percentile of all recent large trades made in NOK options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.18% Upside

As of February 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nokia is $6.36. The forecasts range from a low of $5.02 to a high of $8.85. The average price target represents an increase of 36.18% from its latest reported closing price of $4.67.

The projected annual revenue for Nokia is $26,332MM, an increase of 5.70%. The projected annual EPS is $0.47, a decrease of 38.80%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 902 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nokia. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOK is 0.29%, an increase of 9.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 868,257K shares. The put/call ratio of NOK is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 82,227K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,526K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 6.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX – Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 75,153K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,063K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 3.94% over the last quarter.

ARTKX – Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 63,393K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,260K shares, representing an increase of 77.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 344.52% over the last quarter.

VTMGX – Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 41,989K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,861K shares, representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 4.55% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 29,793K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,582K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Nokia Background Information

Nokia Corporation is a Finnish multinational telecommunications, information technology, and consumer electronics corporation, established in 1865. Their main headquarters are in Espoo, Finland.

This article originally appeared on Fintel