Unusual Call Option Trade in Qualtrics International Worth $111.36K

AOn February 23, 2023 at 14:33:13 (ET) an unusually large $111.36K block of Call contracts in Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) was bought, with a strike price of $17.50 / share, expiring in 85 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 3.14 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in XM options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.53% Upside

As of February 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Qualtrics International Inc. is $18.10. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.53% from its latest reported closing price of $16.38.

The projected annual revenue for Qualtrics International Inc. is $1,747MM, an increase of 19.77%. The projected annual EPS is $0.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 330 funds or institutions reporting positions in Qualtrics International Inc.. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 8.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XM is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 149,623K shares. The put/call ratio of XM is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 24,988K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 9,300K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,000K shares, representing an increase of 24.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XM by 17.20% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 6,990K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,160K shares, representing an increase of 40.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XM by 63.28% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,795K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,283K shares, representing a decrease of 10.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XM by 10.38% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 4,643K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company.

Qualtrics International Background Information

Qualtrics is the creator and leader of the Experience Management (XM) category, and is changing the way organizations design and improve the four core experiences of business––customer, employee, product, and brand. Over 12,000 organizations around the world are using Qualtrics Experience Management, including 85% of the Fortune 100.

