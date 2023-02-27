Unusual Call Option Trade in Pioneer Natural Resources Worth $500K

On February 24, 2023 at 15:39:47 (ET) an unusually large $500.00K block of Call contracts in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) was sold, with a strike price of $195.00 / share, expiring in 14 days (on March 10, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ? sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in PXD options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.65% Upside

As of February 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pioneer Natural Resources is $278.16. The forecasts range from a low of $227.25 to a high of $399.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.65% from its latest reported closing price of $205.06.

The projected annual revenue for Pioneer Natural Resources is $16,544MM, a decrease of 32.15%. The projected annual EPS is $27.44, a decrease of 15.90%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pioneer Natural Resources. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXD is 0.48%, a decrease of 12.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 268,956K shares. The put/call ratio of PXD is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Capital World Investors holds 19,089K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,127K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 9,145K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,535K shares, representing an increase of 6.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 3.99% over the last quarter.

ABALX – AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 8,090K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,596K shares, representing an increase of 6.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 11.22% over the last quarter.

AWSHX – WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 7,681K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,920K shares, representing an increase of 9.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 23.56% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,530K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,078K shares, representing an increase of 6.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXD by 99.98% over the last quarter.

Pioneer Natural Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an American energy company engaged in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale, which is part of the Spraberry Trend of the Permian Basin, where the company is the largest acreage holder. The company is organized in Delaware and headquartered in Irving, Texas.

This article originally appeared on Fintel