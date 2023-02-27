Unusual Put Option Trade in Opendoor Technologies Worth $100.37K

On February 24, 2023 at 11:34:44 (ET) an unusually large $100.37K block of Put contracts in Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) was bought, with a strike price of $2.00 / share, expiring in 693 days (on January 17, 2025). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.87 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.55 percentile of all recent large trades made in OPEN options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 137.95% Upside

As of February 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opendoor Technologies is $4.33. The forecasts range from a low of $1.16 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 137.95% from its latest reported closing price of $1.82.

The projected annual revenue for Opendoor Technologies is $13,191MM, a decrease of 15.26%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opendoor Technologies. This is a decrease of 70 owner(s) or 11.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPEN is 0.45%, a decrease of 6.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.53% to 452,505K shares. The put/call ratio of OPEN is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 44,975K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,549K shares, representing an increase of 83.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 115.16% over the last quarter.

Sylebra Capital holds 32,436K shares representing 5.11% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,247K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 57.28% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 23,513K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,180K shares, representing an increase of 52.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 35.13% over the last quarter.

VGSIX – Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,395K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,587K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 37.13% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 15,629K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,780K shares, representing an increase of 50.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 31.40% over the last quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

This article originally appeared on Fintel