Unusual Call Option Trade in Kyndryl Holdings Worth $92.75K

On February 27, 2023 at 10:31:18 (ET) an unusually large $92.75K block of Call contracts in Kyndryl Holdings (KD) was bought, with a strike price of $18.00 / share, expiring in 109 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.65 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in KD options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.87% Downside

As of February 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kyndryl Holdings is $13.77. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.87% from its latest reported closing price of $15.45.

The projected annual revenue for Kyndryl Holdings is $16,896MM, a decrease of 7.76%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 900 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyndryl Holdings. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 3.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KD is 0.06%, an increase of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.48% to 170,409K shares. The put/call ratio of KD is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Jupiter Asset Management holds 18,447K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,760K shares, representing an increase of 25.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Greenlight Capital holds 9,007K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,251K shares, representing an increase of 19.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 25.64% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 8,060K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,245K shares, representing an increase of 59.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 223.39% over the last quarter.

IJH – iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,303K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,995K shares, representing an increase of 4.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 23.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,185K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,948K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Kyndryl Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kyndryl, empowering progress while modernizing and managing the world’s mission-critical systems and services. Kyndryl is committed to the health and continuous improvement of the vital systems at the heart of the digital economy. With our partners and thousands of customers, Kyndryl co-creates solutions to help enterprises reach their peak digital performance. Its world has never been more alive with opportunities.

This article originally appeared on Fintel