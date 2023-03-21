4 Analyst Favorite 'Strong Buy' Stocks With Expected Dividend Hikes This Week

With interest rates moving higher over the past year, many investors are looking at short-term Treasury debt, as volatility and a weakening stock market have made some market participants very nervous. However, many long-term horizon investors still turn to equities not only for the growth potential but also for solid and dependable dividends that help to provide an income stream. What this equates to is total return, which is one of the most powerful investment strategies going.

We like to remind our readers about the impact total return has on portfolios because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends. For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%: 10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

The following four top companies are Wall Street favorites and are expected to raise their dividends this week. Their stocks are rated Buy at some of the top firms on Wall Street as well. While it is always possible that not all four do raise their dividends, top analysts expect them to. Generally, this expectation is based on past increases in each firm’s dividend payouts.

It is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Cousins Properties

This company already pays a big dividend, so shareholders will applaud an increase this week for sure. Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE: CUZ) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Atlanta.

Acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties L.P., the company primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

The company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets and opportunistic investments. It posted solid results last month for the full year of 2022, in which funds from operations per share beat analysts’ expectations and revenues rose nicely year over year.

Shareholders now receive a 6.08% yield. The company is expected to lift its $0.32 per share dividend to $0.33. Baird has a $32 target price on Cousins Properties stock. The consensus target is $28, and the shares closed on Monday at $19.85.



Oxford Industries

While it is probably off the radar for many investors, this company makes some of the most popular brands of clothing and apparel. Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE: OXM)designs, sources, markets and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide.

The company offers men’s and women’s sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women’s and girl’s dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry and belts, as well as footwear and children’s apparel, under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men’s shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear and accessories, as well as women and youth products, under the Southern Tide brand.

The company also designs, sources, markets and distributes premium childrenswear, including bonnets, hats, apparel, swimwear and accessories, as well as men’s apparel, including pants, shorts and tops, online and through wholesale specialty retailers.