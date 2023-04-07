Gamco Investors Now Owns 5.38% of INDUS Realty Trust

Fintel reports that Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (MD) (INDT). This represents 5.38% of the company.

In their previous filing dated August 29, 2022 they reported 0.52MM shares and 5.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.92% and an increase in total ownership of 0.29% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.87% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is $69.62. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents an increase of 4.87% from its latest reported closing price of $66.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 222 funds or institutions reporting positions in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc.. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 11.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INDT is 0.33%, an increase of 8.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 8,212K shares. The put/call ratio of INDT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBVSX – Bridge Builder Small holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 32.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDT by 12.70% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 31K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 26.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INDT by 72.12% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 4K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST – 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IA holds 336K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 335K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INDT by 8.93% over the last quarter.

Sagefield Capital holds 8K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. Declares $0.18 Dividend

On March 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $66.38 / share, the stock’s dividend yield is 1.08%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.06%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=225).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend – not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.44%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

INDUS Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. Griffin recently completed the sale of an approximately 40,000 square foot office/flex building and currently owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

