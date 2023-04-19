Investing

Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Thursday, April 20

24/7 Wall St. Staff
April 19, 2023 1:08 pm

Before U.S. markets open Thursday morning, 36 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results. 

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast for quarterly earnings per share, EPS reported in the year-ago quarter, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date. 

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Revenue
Alaska Air ALK -0.48 -1.33 2194.5
American Express AXP 2.67 2.73 14015.98
AT&T T 0.59 0.77 30222.81
AutoNation AN 5.74 5.78 6633.03
Badger Meter BMI 0.55 0.49 142.73
Banc of California BANC 0.38 0.75 82.77
Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB 0.65   108.8
Blackstone BX 0.96 1.55 2431.44
Comerica CMA 2.27 1.37 965.34
D.R. Horton DHI 1.91 4.03 6481.3
East West Banc EWBC 2.2 1.66 673.68
Fifth Third FITB 0.79 0.68 2223.9
Genuine Parts GPC 2.03 1.86 5678.6
Heartland Express * HTLD 0.18 0.21 325.84
Herc Holdings HRI 2.14 1.95 728.52
Home Bancshares HOMB 0.5 0.4 253.51
Huntington Banc HBAN 0.37 0.29 1903.44
Iridium Communications IRDM 0.01 0.02 187.98
KeyCorp KEY 0.44 0.45 1802.86
Manpower MAN 1.63 1.68 4820.88
Marsh McLennan MMC 2.47 2.3 5857.99
Nokia NOK 0.07 0.07 5737.58
Nucor NUE 3.89 7.67 8865.68
Philip Morris International PM 1.34 1.56 8022.16
Pool POOL 3.19 4.41 1296.65
Rite Aid RAD -0.77 -1.63 5700.36
Sandy Spring Banc SASR 0.67 0.96 114.92
Snap-On SNA 4.14 4 1133.96
Synovus SNV 1.23 1.08 589.4
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM 7.43 7.82 517552.04
Texas Capital TCBI 0.87 0.69 265.94
Truist TFC 1.15 1.23 6104.35
Union Pacific UNP 2.57 2.57 6037.15
Virtu Financial VIRT 0.59 1.27 321.49
Watsco WSO 2.38 2.9 1541.44
Webster Financial WBS 1.58 1.24 708.96

