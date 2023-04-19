Earnings Reports Due Before Markets Open Thursday, April 20

Before U.S. markets open Thursday morning, 36 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast for quarterly earnings per share, EPS reported in the year-ago quarter, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Revenue
|Alaska Air
|ALK
|-0.48
|-1.33
|2194.5
|American Express
|AXP
|2.67
|2.73
|14015.98
|AT&T
|T
|0.59
|0.77
|30222.81
|AutoNation
|AN
|5.74
|5.78
|6633.03
|Badger Meter
|BMI
|0.55
|0.49
|142.73
|Banc of California
|BANC
|0.38
|0.75
|82.77
|Berkshire Hills Bancorp
|BHLB
|0.65
|108.8
|Blackstone
|BX
|0.96
|1.55
|2431.44
|Comerica
|CMA
|2.27
|1.37
|965.34
|D.R. Horton
|DHI
|1.91
|4.03
|6481.3
|East West Banc
|EWBC
|2.2
|1.66
|673.68
|Fifth Third
|FITB
|0.79
|0.68
|2223.9
|Genuine Parts
|GPC
|2.03
|1.86
|5678.6
|Heartland Express *
|HTLD
|0.18
|0.21
|325.84
|Herc Holdings
|HRI
|2.14
|1.95
|728.52
|Home Bancshares
|HOMB
|0.5
|0.4
|253.51
|Huntington Banc
|HBAN
|0.37
|0.29
|1903.44
|Iridium Communications
|IRDM
|0.01
|0.02
|187.98
|KeyCorp
|KEY
|0.44
|0.45
|1802.86
|Manpower
|MAN
|1.63
|1.68
|4820.88
|Marsh McLennan
|MMC
|2.47
|2.3
|5857.99
|Nokia
|NOK
|0.07
|0.07
|5737.58
|Nucor
|NUE
|3.89
|7.67
|8865.68
|Philip Morris International
|PM
|1.34
|1.56
|8022.16
|Pool
|POOL
|3.19
|4.41
|1296.65
|Rite Aid
|RAD
|-0.77
|-1.63
|5700.36
|Sandy Spring Banc
|SASR
|0.67
|0.96
|114.92
|Snap-On
|SNA
|4.14
|4
|1133.96
|Synovus
|SNV
|1.23
|1.08
|589.4
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|TSM
|7.43
|7.82
|517552.04
|Texas Capital
|TCBI
|0.87
|0.69
|265.94
|Truist
|TFC
|1.15
|1.23
|6104.35
|Union Pacific
|UNP
|2.57
|2.57
|6037.15
|Virtu Financial
|VIRT
|0.59
|1.27
|321.49
|Watsco
|WSO
|2.38
|2.9
|1541.44
|Webster Financial
|WBS
|1.58
|1.24
|708.96
