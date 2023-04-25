Unusual Put Option Trade in British American Tobacco Worth $108.78K

On April 24, 2023 at 10:18:09 ET an unusually large $108.78K block of Put contracts in British American Tobacco Plc – ADR (BTI) was sold, with a strike price of $36.00 / share, expiring in 235 day(s) (on December 15, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 689 funds or institutions reporting positions in British American Tobacco Plc – ADR. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 8.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTI is 0.38%, an increase of 36.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.98% to 217,177K shares. The put/call ratio of BTI is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.46% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for British American Tobacco Plc – ADR is $49.48. The forecasts range from a low of $44.15 to a high of $61.63. The average price target represents an increase of 36.46% from its latest reported closing price of $36.26.

The projected annual revenue for British American Tobacco Plc – ADR is $29,798MM, an increase of 7.75%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Insigneo Advisory Services holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Atria Investments holds 105K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTI by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Checchi Capital Advisers holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 26.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTI by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Cetera Advisors holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares, representing a decrease of 195.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTI by 73.86% over the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

British American Tobacco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

British American Tobacco plc is a British multinational company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, tobacco and other nicotine products. The company, established in 1902, is headquartered in London, England. As of 2019, it is the largest tobacco company in the world based on net sales.

