11 Earnings Reports Due After Markets Close Thursday, May 11

After U.S. markets close Thursday afternoon, 11 companies are scheduled to report quarterly earnings results.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Here are previews of what to expect from three companies (including two not on this list) reporting quarterly results late Thursday.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|8×8
|EGHT
|0.09
|0.05
|185.74
|Arlo Technologies
|ARLO
|-0.05
|0.01
|104.91
|Gen Digital
|GEN
|0.44
|n/a
|940.00
|Heron Therapeutics
|HRTX
|-0.20
|-0.63
|29.69
|IGM Biosciences *
|IGMS
|-1.34
|-1.53
|1.31
|indie Semiconductor
|INDI
|-0.11
|-0.11
|40.01
|News Corp.
|NWSA
|0.04
|0.16
|2378.62
|Nutanix *
|NTNX
|0.03
|n/a
|433.27
|Sanmina
|SANM
|1.55
|1.14
|2253.20
|Sun Life
|SLF
|1.51
|1.44
|n/a
|Veradigm *
|MDRX
|0.27
|0.79
|168.08
