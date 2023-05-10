Goldman Sachs Maintains Cushman & Wakefield Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 100.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cushman & Wakefield is 15.15. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 100.72% from its latest reported closing price of 7.55.

The projected annual revenue for Cushman & Wakefield is 7,460MM, a decrease of 25.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cushman & Wakefield. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 9.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWK is 0.21%, an increase of 13.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.74% to 254,527K shares. The put/call ratio of CWK is 11.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tpg Gp A holds 34,833K shares representing 15.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 10,464K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,020K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,659K shares, representing an increase of 26.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 35.32% over the last quarter.

IJR – iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,966K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 8,558K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,313K shares, representing an increase of 61.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWK by 168.16% over the last quarter.

Cushman & Wakefield Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2020, the firm had revenue of $7.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services.

