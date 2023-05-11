Forget 'woke' investors; free market raising the climate cost in Florida, Texas

(Mark Hulbert, an author and longtime investment columnist, is the founder of the Hulbert Financial Digest; his Hulbert Ratings audits investment newsletter returns.)
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (Callaway Climate Insights) — Florida residents are paying $803 more per year for homeowners insurance because of climate change risks. Texas residents are paying $1,170 more.
That’s the conclusion I reached from my analysis of homeowner insurance rates in those states most vulnerable to climate-related disasters. There is a statistically significant correlation between the magnitude of that vulnerability and insurance rates.
There is much irony in this conclusion. Florida and Texas have led the charge against so-called “woke” finance. Asset managers have been prevented from doing business with state agencies for having the audacity to, in effect, suggest that climate change poses huge investment-related risks. Ironically, the folly of these two states’ approach is being revealed not by a bunch of bleeding-heart liberals but by that bastion of conservative ideology: The free market.
