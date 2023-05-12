Goldman Sachs Maintains Rivian Automotive Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Goldman Sachs maintained coverage of Rivian Automotive Inc – (NASDAQ:RIVN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rivian Automotive Inc – is 24.28. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 75.40% from its latest reported closing price of 13.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Rivian Automotive Inc – is 5,692MM, an increase of 155.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -5.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1046 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rivian Automotive Inc -. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 6.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIVN is 0.32%, a decrease of 15.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.27% to 676,529K shares. The put/call ratio of RIVN is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Amazon Com holds 158,364K shares representing 16.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 116,605K shares representing 12.41% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,632K shares, representing a decrease of 20.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 54.41% over the last quarter.

PRGFX – T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 39,711K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,319K shares, representing a decrease of 16.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 49.42% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 35,598K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,376K shares, representing a decrease of 21.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 57.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,421K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,960K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIVN by 47.03% over the last quarter.

Rivian Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rivian exists to create products and services that help our planet transition to carbon neutral energy and transportation. Rivian designs, develops, and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories and sells them directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian complements its vehicles with a full suite of proprietary, value-added services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and deepen its customer relationships.

See all Rivian Automotive Inc – regulatory filings.

This article originally appeared on Fintel