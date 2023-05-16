Unusual Call Option Trade in XP Worth $602.82K

On May 15, 2023 at 10:54:37 ET an unusually large $602.82K block of Call contracts in XP Inc – (XP) was sold, with a strike price of $14.00 / share, expiring in 4 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.14 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.56th percentile of all recent large trades made in XP options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in XP Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 3.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XP is 0.70%, a decrease of 44.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 338,733K shares. The put/call ratio of XP is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.77% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for XP Inc – is 19.19. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.77% from its latest reported closing price of 15.38.

The projected annual revenue for XP Inc – is 17,059MM, an increase of 31.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 35,800K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,770K shares, representing an increase of 16.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XP by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 33,495K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,446K shares, representing an increase of 56.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 77.67% over the last quarter.

General Atlantic holds 25,318K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DODFX – Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 20,398K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 18,918K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,133K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XP by 78,117.37% over the last quarter.

XP Background Information

XP is a leading, technology-driven financial services platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil. XP’s mission is to disintermediate the legacy models of traditional financial institutions by:

