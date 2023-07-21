4 Top Efficient Stocks to Enrich Your Portfolio

A company with a favorable efficiency level will likely be on investors’ radar as it is expected to provide stellar returns. It is believed that the efficiency ratio is positively correlated with the price performance of a company. In fact, efficiency level, which measures a company’s capability to transform available input into output, is often considered an important parameter for gauging its potential to make profits.

However, at times, it becomes difficult to measure the efficiency level of a company. This is why one must consider popular efficiency ratios while selecting stocks.

These efficiency ratios are:

Receivables Turnover: This is the ratio of 12-month sales to four-quarter average receivables. It shows a company’s potential to extend its credit and collect debt in terms of that credit. A high receivables turnover ratio or the “accounts receivable turnover ratio” or “debtor’s turnover ratio” is desirable as it shows that the company is capable of collecting its accounts receivables or that it has quality customers.

Asset Utilization: This ratio indicates a company’s capability to convert assets into output and is thus a widely known measure of efficiency level. It is calculated by dividing total sales over the past 12 months by the last four-quarter average of total assets. Like the above ratios, high asset utilization may indicate that a company is efficient.

Inventory Turnover: The ratio of the 12-month cost of goods sold (COGS) to a four-quarter average inventory is considered one of the most popular efficiency ratios. It indicates a company’s ability to maintain a suitable inventory position. While a high value indicates that the company has a relatively low level of inventory compared to COGS, a low value indicates that the company is facing declining sales, which has resulted in excess inventory.

Operating Margin: This efficiency measure is the ratio of operating income over the past 12 months to sales over the same period. It measures a company’s ability to control operating expenses. Hence, a high value of the ratio may indicate that the company manages its operating expenses more efficiently than its peers.

Screening Criteria

In addition to the above-mentioned ratios, we have added a favorable Zacks Rank — Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) — to the screen to make this strategy more profitable. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Inventory Turnover, Receivables Turnover, Asset Utilization, and Operating Margin greater than the industry average

(Values of these ratios higher than industry averages may indicate that the efficiency level of the company is higher than its peers.)

The use of these few criteria narrowed down the universe of over 7,906 stocks to 13.

Here are the top four stocks that made it through the screen:

Thermon THR is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for various process industries. Thermon has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 75.8%.

TIM TIMB is a holding company in Brazil that offers mobile cellular service throughout the territory. TIM has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 31.0%.

Weyerhaeuser WY is one of the leading U.S. forest product companies. Weyerhaeuser has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 28.7%.

Timken Steel TMST engages in manufacturing alloy steel, as well as carbon and micro-alloy steel. Timken Steel has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of nearly 16.7%.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Timken Steel Corporation (TMST): Free Stock Analysis Report

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

This article originally appeared on Zacks