Baker Bros. Advisors Now Owns 19.99% of Neoleukin Therapeutics

Fintel reports that Baker Bros. Advisors has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.04MM shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc (NLTX). This represents 19.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 23, 2020 they reported 4.23MM shares and 9.99% of the company, an increase in shares of 137.43% and an increase in total ownership of 10.00% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.04% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neoleukin Therapeutics is 1.53. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $1.58. The average price target represents an increase of 107.04% from its latest reported closing price of 0.74.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Neoleukin Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neoleukin Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 15.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLTX is 0.02%, an increase of 27.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.72% to 15,455K shares. The put/call ratio of NLTX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 2,428K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares, representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLTX by 40.52% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 1,848K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,851K shares, representing a decrease of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLTX by 45.64% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,157K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares, representing a decrease of 40.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLTX by 77.47% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 915K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares, representing a decrease of 30.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLTX by 2.27% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 777K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares, representing a decrease of 104.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NLTX by 30.22% over the last quarter.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface.

This article originally appeared on Fintel