Maxim Group Downgrades Joint

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Maxim Group downgraded their outlook for Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 203.16% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Joint is 30.50. The forecasts range from a low of 15.66 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 203.16% from its latest reported closing price of 10.06.

The projected annual revenue for Joint is 124MM, an increase of 14.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joint. This is a decrease of 38 owner(s) or 11.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JYNT is 0.13%, an increase of 98.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.57% to 13,207K shares. The put/call ratio of JYNT is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bandera Partners holds 2,649K shares representing 18.05% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,599K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 15.60% over the last quarter.

IJR – iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,077K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 20.10% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 721K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing an increase of 22.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 60.03% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 461K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 38.53% over the last quarter.

Skylands Capital holds 403K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 427K shares, representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JYNT by 25.76% over the last quarter.

Joint Background Information

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With nearly 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times ‘Top 200+ Franchises’ and Entrepreneur’s ‘Franchise 500®’ lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.

