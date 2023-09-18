Social Security's Online Push

People have been able to apply for Social Security online for several years. They have also been able to track their applications and benefits. The Social Security website is a primary way to decide at what age people should apply for their benefits. Nevertheless, the government recently encouraged people to use the Social Security internet site even more.

In a post on the Social Security site titled “Apply for Social Security Benefits Online,” the agency encouraged people to use the Internet rather than visit Social Security offices. It has almost 1,200 locations, which service approximately 43 million people a year. As with many other businesses with many physical locations, it is an expensive network to support.

Social Security has to serve 66 million recipients. And it is pressured for money. Several estimates forecast it will run low on funds to pay full benefits around 2032. Add to the fact that older and disabled recipients or those who want to gain benefits may find it difficult to visit an office or stand in line.

What happens to Social Security as more people who want to apply for benefits move only? Likely, it will look like old line bricks and mortar retailers. Social Security staff will lose jobs to a system that is less expensive to the government and more efficient for the public.