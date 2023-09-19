3 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, September 20

There are 3 earnings reports due out Wednesday, one before U.S. markets open and two after markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are our previews of General Mills, reporting early Wednesday morning, and FedEx and KB Home, telling their stories after markets close.

The pace of earnings reports has slowed to a trickle as the end of the September quarter approaches.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) General Mills GIS 1.08 1.11 4883.07 FedEx FDX 3.72 3.44 21743.37 KB Home KBH 1.43 2.86 1472.76