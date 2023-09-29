JP Morgan Upgrades DigitalBridge

Fintel reports that on September 28, 2023, JP Morgan upgraded their outlook for DigitalBridge Group Inc – (NYSE:DBRG) from Neutral to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.64% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc – is 23.74. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 43.64% from its latest reported closing price of 16.53.

The projected annual revenue for DigitalBridge Group Inc – is 1,303MM, a decrease of 19.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc -. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBRG is 0.35%, an increase of 18.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 169,359K shares. The put/call ratio of DBRG is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wafra holds 14,435K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wolf Hill Capital Management holds 9,976K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,777K shares, representing an increase of 32.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 29.73% over the last quarter.

SMCWX – SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 8,972K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 8,972K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX – Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,022K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,311K shares, representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBRG by 10.61% over the last quarter.

DigitalBridge Group Background Information

DigitalBridge is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.

