3 TCW Funds to Buy for Spectacular Returns

Founded in 1971 by Robert Addison Day, TCW (Trust Company of the West), headquartered in Los Angeles, has an impressive $210 billion in assets under management as of Jun 30, 2023. Its funds have an expense ratio of 0.72 and a commitment to no-load funds.

These funds boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy), have positive year-to-date, three-year, and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and carry a low expense ratio compared to the category average. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases.

TCW Enhanced Commodity Strategy Fund TGABX invests in commodity-linked derivative instruments such as commodity index-linked notes, swap agreements, commodity options, futures, and options on futures.

Bret R. Barker has been the lead manager of TGABX since Mar 30, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Corporate Bonds (32.1%), Mortgage Securities (24.6%) and Asset Back Securities (19.9%) as of Apr 30, 2023.

TGABX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.2% and 7.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.75% compared to the category average of 1.11%. TGABX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared in its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

TCW Relative Value Mid Cap Fund TGVOX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing its assets in equity securities of companies with a market-capitalization range of companies comprising the Russell Mid Cap Value Index.

Diane E. Jaffee has been the lead manager of TGVOX since Jun 29, 2011. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Arch Capital Group Ltd. (3.9%), Popular, Inc. (3.6%) and Centene Corp (3.2%) as of Apr 30, 2023.

TGVOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.3% and 4.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.85% compared to the category average of 1.01%. TGVOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

TCW Relative Value Large Cap Fund TGDVX seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in equity securities of large capitalization companies.

Diane E. Jaffee, has been the lead manager of TGDVX since Feb 27, 1999. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Lennar Corp (4.3%), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (3.8%), and Fiserv, Inc. (3.2%) as of Apr 30, 2023.

TGDVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 15.7% and 7.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.90% compared with the category average of 0.94%. TGDVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Get Your Free (TGABX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TGDVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TGVOX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

This article originally appeared on Zacks