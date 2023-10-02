Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Adobe, Advance Auto Parts, Anheuser-Busch, Bumble, Fortinet, Nike, Palo Alto Networks and More

The futures were lower as we prepare to start a new week and the final quarter of 2023. The major indexes closed lower across the board on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing down for the fourth straight week, to wrap up things for the third quarter. Only the tech-heavy Nasdaq finished the day higher, up 0.14% to close at 13,219.32. As expected, plenty of institutional accounts were busy squaring up their books and portfolios, so a fair amount of the buying was likely window-dressing for the quarter as portfolio managers added some of the red-hot tech stocks that have ripped higher in 2023.

Treasury yields were modestly lower across the curve Friday to finish the quarter, as many institutional accounts looked to add the highest-yielding risk-free government debt in years. The 10-year note still closed at a lofty 4.58%, while the two-year paper closed at 5.06%. While the inversion spread between the two has narrowed to the tightest level in some time, it still reflects the potential for a recession in 2024.

Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude closed lower on Friday with Brent closing down a miniscule 0.07% at $95.31, while WTI also closed lower by 0.86% at $90.92. Traders celebrated a huge quarter for the black gold, as oil both benchmarks rose by over 30% in the quarter.

With ongoing production cuts and demand staying solid, prices may still trend higher in the fourth quarter. Analysts have continued to raise their oil price forecasts for the end of 2023, with some at the $100 per barrel level. Natural gas finished the day at $2.94, the highest since last January.



Gold continued its downward spiral to finish the quarter as one of the worst-performing assets. The December contract closed trading on Friday at $1,864.70, down another 0.74% on the day. After closing over the $2,000 level in late April, the bullion closed out September down 4.3% and finished the quarter down 3.3%. Bitcoin, which also had a dreadful quarter, down almost 14%, after trading over $30,000 in early July, closed Friday down 0.49% at $26,894.50.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each weekday with a goal of finding fresh ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Monday, October 2, 2023.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV): Raymond James started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $177 target price. The consensus target is $169.61, and shares closed on Friday at $149.06.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE): HSBC Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating and a $519 target price. That compares with a consensus target of $604.57 and Friday’s closing print of $509.90.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP): Citing volatility and underperformance, Zacks selected this as its Bear of the Day stock. Shares have traded as high as $194.35 in the past year but closed most recently at $55.93.



Alnylam Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY): Raymond James started coverage with an Outperform rating and a $208 target price. The consensus target is $245.83. Shares closed on Friday at $177.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev S.A./N.V. (NYSE: BUD): The BofA Securities upgrade was to Buy from Neutral, and its $68 target price compares with a consensus target of $66.76. Friday’s close was at $55.30.

Ball Corp. (NYSE: BALL): Jefferies lifted its Hold rating to Buy and its $63 price objective to $64. The consensus target is $60.33. Shares closed almost 4% higher on the day at $49.78 following the upgrade.

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT): Stifel’s upgrade to Buy from Hold included a target price hike to $45 from $38. The consensus target is $38.31. The shares closed on Friday at $31.59, up 2% for the day due to the upgrade.