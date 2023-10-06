Why 5 'Strong Buy' BofA Securities Value 10 Dividend Stocks Are the Perfect (and Safe) Q4 Ideas felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Investors got a good taste earlier this week of what a market crash could feel like. It is safe to assume most would like to avoid the kind of financial punishment a major crash could bring if we get another budget battle in November and a possible government shutdown. The unrelenting backup on Treasury bond yields has pushed mortgage rates to their highest level since 2000. Due to that, along with credit card debt surging among consumers, things could get a lot worse before they improve.



One outstanding idea for stock investors, especially those who have not seen all their gains in 2023 dissipate, is to move to low price-to-earnings (PE) value stocks. The BofA Securities Value 10 picks have outperformed the S&P 500 value stocks this year. We screened the list for the lowest PE stocks that also pay a dividend. We found five top companies that equity investors can feel very comfortable with as we move through what could be a very difficult stretch for the stock market.

While all are rated Buy at BofA Securities, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Aflac

Known for the commercial with a howling duck and football legends Deion Sanders and Nick Saban, this is a solid insurance idea trading at just over 10 times earnings. Aflac Inc. (NYSE: AFL) provides supplemental health and life insurance products.

The company’s Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies and affiliated corporate agencies.

The company is also a Dividend Aristocrat and has raised its dividend every year for the past 25 years.

The current dividend yield is 2.23%. The BofA Securities target price Aflac stock is $86, which compares with a $76.00 consensus target and Thursday’s closing share price of $76.44.



Goldman Sachs

This industry leader is a premier stock in the sector for those looking to add financials at a very reasonable price, and it trades at a reasonable 13.7 price-to-earnings. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) has a gigantic institutional equity, debt and derivatives business, an ultra-high net worth clientele, and top investment banking and capital markets expertise, and it continues to be a dominant force around the world in the world of finance.