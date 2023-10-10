Tuesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Airbnb, Amgen, Arm, Delta Air Lines, Match, Oracle, PayPal, Spotify and More monsitj / Getty Images

The futures were mixed after a wild Monday to open the week following the attack on Israel over the weekend that has left over 1,200 dead so far. All the major indexes closed the day higher, after a big selloff to start the day on the terrible news from Israel. The S&P 500 was the winner on the day. It closed up 0.63% at $4,335.66, while the Dow Jones industrials closed up 0.59% at $33,604.65. The Nasdaq closed up 0.39% at $13,484.24.

With the jobs data from Friday in the books, all eyes are starting to turn toward third-quarter reports that will begin this week. Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan and PepsiCo are three legacy blue chips that will be reporting. Wall Street analysts increased earnings expectations for 10 of the 11 S&P 500 sectors. And it is a good bet that companies that come in light or give poor forward guidance could get hit hard.

The Treasury bond market was closed on Monday for the Columbus Day holiday. Yields were falling Tuesday morning, as the market reopened and traders and investors rushed to the safe-haven debt.

Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude both closed over 4% higher, as the Hamas attacks increased worries of Middle East production disruptions. Brent finished Monday at $88.22, while WTI closed at $86.38. Natural gas also had a winning start to the week. It was up another 1.14% at $3.38 as a massive cold front sweeps across parts of the nation.



Gold prices were higher again on Monday, after breaking a nine-day losing streak on Friday. The Hamas attack was once again cited for the rush to the safe haven asset. Traders also pointed to the solid bounce off support as a positive for the bullion. The December futures contract closed the day at $1,875.10, up 0.58%. Bitcoin had a rough start to the week, closing down 1.2% at $27,598.

24/7 Wall St. reviews dozens of analyst research reports each weekday with a goal of finding fresh ideas for investors and traders alike. Some of these daily analyst calls cover stocks to buy. Other calls cover stocks to sell or avoid. Remember that no single analyst call should ever be used as a basis to buy or sell a stock. Consensus analyst target data is from Refinitiv.

These are the top analyst upgrades, downgrades and initiations seen on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB): Barclays resumed coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $141 target price. The consensus target is $142.73. Monday’s closing share price was $127.77.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN): Oppenheimer reiterated an Outperform rating with a $290 price target. The consensus target is $264.74. Monday’s final trade was for $271.54 a share.

Aramark Corp. (NYSE: ARMK): Though Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold, its $44 target price dropped to $29. The consensus target is $35.64. Monday’s close was at $25.01.



Arm Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: ARM): Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $62 target price. Citigroup started coverage with a Buy rating and a $65 target, while BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage with a Market Perform rating and a $60 target. The consensus is not available as the underwriters just came out of the quiet period following the IPO. The stock closed on Monday at $54.25.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG): BofA Securities downgraded the shares to Neutral from Buy. The analyst also cut the $123 target price to $105, below the $106.67 consensus target. Monday’s $90.73 closing print was down over 4% for the day due to the downgrade and soft tape.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL): Citing falling estimates, Zacks selected this as its Bear of the Day stock. Shares have traded as high as $49.81 in the past year but closed most recently at $35.28. That is down more than 26% in the past 90 days.

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL): Barclays resumed coverage with an Equal Weight rating and a $149 target price. The consensus target is up at $165.67. Monday’s $174.24 close was up 6% on the day.