6 Popular Penny Stocks on Robinhood - Are They Good Investments?

Penny stocks have become a popular thing to put a couple of bucks into and see what happens. Worst case scenario, you’re not out a lot of money. Best case scenario, you make a killing and don’t have to risk a lot of money. Unlike most stocks, your account can fluctuate daily, not yearly. The key with penny stocks is trying to figure out which ones are going to take off. This might seem obvious, but one of the most important things you have to do is look into what sector of business it’s in. If the business is exploding or has a chance to explode, that’s a good sign. If it’s a saturated market and is going to be tough to break into, it might be a good idea to stay away from investing in it. These six penny stocks on Robinhood are popular and trading like wildfire.

ClearOne

If there’s anything we have learned since the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s to make sure we are easily able to communicate with each other. ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) is a company that helps provide conference calls for those who work at home, something that’s become more and more popular of late. They have a very impressive list of people they work with, including the Marriott and Temple University. The stock has been around for a long time and has even gotten as high as $13.27. As of November 2023, you can purchase one share for $0.77. For such a low price, it’s most certainly worth an investment.

Cybin

Natural herbs and remedies to help with disease and sickness have grown very popular in recent years. Cybin (NYSE: CYBN) has been one of the leaders of this process, thanks to their psychedelic-based drugs. They treat things like addiction, depression, and even cases of PTSD. The company has only been public since 2021 and is going for $0.45 per share as of November 2023. The all-time high was the opening price of $3.20 which is alarming. This isn’t quite a surefire investment, but with where medicine is trending towards, might be worth putting a little money into. Make sure you’re checking often to see if there’s a price you want to sell at.

Netcapital

A company that helps companies get going seems like it might be saturated. However, Netcapital (NASDAQ: NCPL) has made its name in the tech world, helping these companies get going. There’s more to starting a business than most people realize. You have to figure out compliance for whatever industry you’re in, get your employees onboarded, make money to invest in, and so much more. Netcapital takes this to an online approach, exactly where business is going. As of November 2023, they’re selling for $0.33 per share. However, they’re a stock that has huge growth potential and should be on your list to invest in.

S&W Seed

Having natural plants grow from the ground is one of the key ways we survive and thrive while living here. S&W Seed (NASDAQ: SANW) is a company that provides seeds to different farms throughout the United States. While this might seem like a very easy job, it isn’t. Think about how many seeds have to be planted just for food at the grocery store. S&W Seed is also researching easier ways for us to get healthier food. Their stock is only selling for $0.66 as of November 2023 but has reached heights of $10.51 in the past. This company is worth taking a shot at, especially if their research comes through.

GEE Group

Even though recruiting isn’t as big of an industry as it once was, GEE Group (NASDAQ: JOB) has done a great job of helping people find their dream roles and jobs. This stock is currently going for $0.54 as of November 2023 but has been close to $45 per share in the past. More than likely, it won’t ever get back to heights like that. However, the fact that it hovered around there means it might be worth putting money into and keeping an eye on. This won’t be a stock that makes you a millionaire overnight, but it might make a little bit of money.

Jaguar Health

What if I told you there was a stock that was once going for $110,000 per share that you could now get for $0.35? You’d probably think I was talking about a stock that’s out of business, but that’s not the case with Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX). This is another company that’s focussing on plant-based medicine. They want to treat everything naturally and are making it possible. This stock is a must-buy for anyone who might even think about wanting to invest. Again, will it ever get back to $110,000 per share? Probably not. Is it worth having a little off in your portfolio if it goes back up even a little? Absolutely.

