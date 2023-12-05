6 Reasons to Avoid Netflix (NFLX) Stock At This Moment stockcam / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

For many people, it seems like yesterday when Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) was a fledgling company mailing DVDs to your house so you could view current movies. Now, the company is one of the world’s most prolific entertainment giants and one of the leaders in the global video streaming market.

With 247 million streaming paid memberships at the end of the third quarter, a jump of almost 8.76 million, everything is going perfectly for the entertainment juggernaut.

When you look under the surface, there could be some issues brewing. We comprehensively screened the stock and found six solid reasons to avoid the shares now.

Netflix is expensive

Source: JasonDoiy / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Trading at a huge 47.85 times trailing earnings puts the stock at nosebleed valuation territory. Add in the fact that the shares trade just below a 52-week high and $200 above the 52-week low, indicating minimal upside potential for the stock now.

Competition is growing and will continue to

Source: Marvin Samuel Tolentino Pineda / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Netflix faces a stunning amount of competition in the industry, and some have bottomless pockets, and more could be on the way. It competes directly with:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) Prime Video

Hulu, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS)

Disney+

HBO Max

YouTube TV

Peacock

Paramount+

Fubo TV

Sling TV

Why big tech could be the biggest threat to Netflix

Source: marcoventuriniautieri / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

While Disney may be the most significant direct threat to the company, many across Wall Street feel that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Google, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon, and others in the mega-tech sphere could be lining up direct challenges. Given Amazon’s and Google’s gigantic cloud presence, either could make a charge for the Netflix paid subscriber base.

Price increases could make subscribers leave

Source: wutwhanfoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

To thwart account sharing, Netflix purged millions of accounts to get the freeloaders off the matrix. While many did pay to remain, the price increases in the standard plan have made many opt for more reasonable content.

The Pandemic tailwind is over

Source: SolStock / E+ via Getty Images

After the country was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2020, many signed up for the service as most venues for entertainment were closed. With that unfortunate time behind us and likely never to appear again, the competition focuses even more on the vast Netflix audience.

Revenues were higher for the quarter, but not by much.

Source: Darren415 / iStock via Getty Images

Third-quarter revenues came in at $8.54 billion, up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis, but the number only topped analysts’ estimates by 0.11%, not much for investors looking to buy the shares at the very top of the trading range.

Netflix remains an outstanding company, but it is way too expensive for investors to look at now at the current trading level. The stock surged 30% higher after the third quarter earnings report in mid-October and needs to trade back some for investors to start buying shares.

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.