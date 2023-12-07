See Which Inside Buyers Are Scooping Up More Shares Now frender / iStock via Getty Images

Some of the biggest insider purchases around and since the Thanksgiving holiday have come from repeat buyers. This includes renowned hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who continues building a stake in real estate firm Howard Hughes Holdings. Here is a look at the notable insider buying of the past week or so.

A well-known adage reminds us that corporate insiders and 10% owners really only buy shares of a company because they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. Thus, insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. This is all the more so during times of uncertainty in the markets, and even when markets are near all-time highs.

Remember that when the earnings-reporting season is in full swing, many insiders are prohibited from buying or selling shares. Below are some of the more notable insider purchases that were reported recently.

Hedge Fund Manager Still Loves Howard Hughes

Source: Ryan McVay / DigitalVision via Getty Images

Buyer(s): 10% owner Pershing Square Capital Management

Total shares: around 338,000

Price per share: $72.68 to $74.01

Total cost: nearly $24.8 million

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman continues to build a stake in real estate developer Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH), in compliance with Rules 10b-18 and 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Pershing Square purchased more than a million shares of the stock just in November. The share price is up almost 11% in the past month but still marginally lower year over year. The consensus price target is up at $92.25, and all four analysts covering the stock recommend buying shares.

Building a Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stake

Source: yalax / iStock via Getty Images

Buyer(s): a director

Total shares: around 85,000

Price per share: $181.93 to $189.70

Total cost: almost $16.0 million

These indirect purchases of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares lifted the director’s stake to more than 1.66 million. They also came after the recent appointment of a new chief information officer, as well as a new chief commerce officer earlier in the month. Shares are up more than 54% in the past month and were last seen trading at more than $203 apiece, well above the director’s latest purchase price range. The stock is down about 27% in the past six months though, but the $315.92 consensus price target suggests analysts see plenty of room for shares to run.

Seeing a Future for Staar Surgical

Source: bootbearwdc / Flickr

Buyer(s): 10% owner Broadwood Partners

Total shares: almost 520,000

Price per share: $30.84 to $32.11

Total cost: about $13.7 million

This beneficial owner returned to acquire more Staar Surgical Co. (NASDAQ: STAA) shares. The maker of implantable lenses for the eye posted better than expected quarterly results early in November, and it has been under pressure to spin off its business in Asia. The stock was still trading within the buyer’s purchase price range on last look, so no quick gain this time. That price is also still near the recent 52-week low, but the consensus price target is up at $47.75, and analysts on average recommend buying shares.

Mercury Systems Ready for Takeoff?

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr / Public Domain

Buyer(s): a director

Total shares: over 245,900

Price per share: $33.02 to $34.22

Total cost: more than $8.2 million

This is another repeat purchaser returning to the buy window, and the shares were acquired indirectly. Massachusetts-based aerospace company Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY) posted disappointing quarterly results last month, and afterward it announced a leadership change. The stock is up about 6% since the earnings report to just above the director’s purchase price range. The $39.75 consensus price target suggests there is about 16% upside in the coming year, but the consensus recommendation is to hold shares.

The Citi Trends Buying Trend

Source: kurmyshov / iStock via Getty Images

Buyer(s): 10% owner Fund 1 Investments

Total shares: 270,600

Price per share: $22.71 to $26.24

Total cost: more than $6.2 million

This beneficial owner indirectly bought Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) shares throughout October and now has returned to scoop up more in its largest purchase yet. This was in the wake of a quarterly report that showed declines on the top and bottom lines. The share price plunged about 15% after the report and was last seen below $24. Yet, the apparel retailer’s stock is more than 63% higher than six months ago, while the S&P 500 is up 9% or so in that time. The consensus price target is $28.00, but note that the 52-week high was just shy of $35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Source: Bet_Noire / iStock via Getty Images

Buyer(s): 10% owner Sylebra Capital

Total shares: over 37,500

Price per share: $82.91 average

Total cost: over $3.1 million

After buying more than $16 million worth of Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) shares earlier in the month, this beneficial owner returned to the buy window just before Thanksgiving. The Seattle-based company also saw its chief financial officer sell some shares more recently. The stock has rallied more than 29% in the past month and was last seen trading near $84, higher than both the 10% owner’s purchase price and the consensus price target. Analysts still recommend buying shares, though the sentiment may have weakened lately.

Spectrum Brands CEO Picks Up Shares

Source: VLG / Getty Images

Buyer(s): CEO David Maura

Total shares: 40,000

Price per share: $65.95 to $67.36

Total cost: less than $2.7 million

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) also saw another executive buy over 1,000 shares at about the same time. The Wisconsin-based consumer products company posted sales that lagged estimates in its latest quarterly report, but earnings were better than expected. The stock tumbled after that report, but shares have recovered somewhat and were last seen trading at around $69 a share. The consensus price target of $83.25 suggests upside of about 20% in the coming year.

And Other Insider Buying

Source: ProArtWork / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

In the past week or so, some insider buying was seen at Bank of America, CenterPoint Energy, 3D Systems, GoodRx, W.K. Kellogg, Perrigo, Topgolf Callaway Brands, Qorvo and Yum China as well.