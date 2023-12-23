6 Ultra-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing At Blazing Speeds relif / Getty Images

After years of a low-interest rate environment, which has reversed in a big way over the last 18 months but is once again trending lower, many investors continue to turn to equities not only for the growth potential but also for solid and dependable dividends, which help to provide an income stream. This equates to total return, one of the most influential investment strategies.

We always like to remind our readers about the impact total return has on portfolios because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends. For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%—10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. dividend equity research database, looking for stocks that pay big dividends and are growing their business faster than the average competitor. Six top companies hit our screens. All pay at least a 7% dividend and grow their business exponentially.

Arbor Realty Trust

Source: gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

This company trades at a ridiculous 6.9 times trailing earnings and pays a massive 14.13% dividend. Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States.

The company operates in two segments:

Structured Business

Agency Business.

Arbor Realty Trust primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages preferred and direct equity, real estate-related joint ventures, actual estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

The company offers

Bridge financing products to borrowers who seek short-term capital to be used in the acquisition of property

Financing by making preferred equity investments in entities that directly or indirectly own real property

Mezzanine financing in the form of loans that are subordinate to a conventional first mortgage loan and senior to the borrower’s equity in a transaction

Junior participation financing in the form of a junior participating interest in the senior debt

Financing products to borrowers seeking conventional, workforce, and affordable single-family housing.

Underwrites, originates, sells, and services multifamily mortgage loans through conduit/commercial mortgage-backed securities programs

Ares Capital

Source: MicroStockHub / iStock via Getty Images

This company is a high-yielding Business Development Company (BDC) paying a massive 9.72% dividend. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) specializes in:

Acquisition,

Recapitalization

Mezzanine debt

Restructurings

Rescue financing

Leveraged buyout transactions of middle-market companies

It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to invest in companies engaged in primary and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

The fund will also consider investments in:

Restaurants

Retail, oil, and gas

Technology sectors

The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million.

The fund invests through:

Revolvers

First-lien loans

Warrants

Unitranche structures

Second-lien loans,

Mezzanine debt

Private high yield

Junior Capital

Subordinated debt

Non-control preferred and common equity

Energy Transfer

Source: Hoptocopter / E+ via Getty Images

The top master limited partnership is a safe way for investors looking for energy exposure and pays a whopping 9.03% distribution. Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with a strategic footprint in all of the major domestic production basins.

The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include:

Complementary natural gas midstream

Intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets

Crude oil

Natural gas liquids (NGL)

Refined product transportation and terminalling assets

NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets

After the purchase of Enable Partners in December of 2021, Energy Transfer owns and operates more than 114,000 miles of pipelines and related assets in all of the major U.S. producing regions and markets across 41 states, further solidifying its leadership position in the midstream sector.

Through its ownership of Energy Transfer Operating, L.P., formerly known as Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., the company also owns Lake Charles LNG Company, as well as the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights, and 28.5 million standard units of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the public partner interests and 39.7 million standard units of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC).

Highwoods Properties

Source: mizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Trading just above a 52-week low, this company pays a stellar 8.66% dividend and has enormous upside potential. Highwood Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is a fully integrated office real estate investment trust publicly traded (NYSE: HIW).

The company owns, develops, acquires, leases, and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of:

Atlanta

Charlotte

Dallas

Nashville

Orlando

Raleigh

Richmond

Tampa

Highwoods Properties’ biggest customers include

The U.S. Government

Financial services firms

Industrial supply retailers

Healthcare companies

Enterprise Products Partners

Source: curraheeshutter / iStock via Getty Images

This company is the most significant publicly traded energy partnership and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers, paying a 7.64% distribution. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) provides various midstream energy services, including:

Gathering,

Processing

Transporting

Storing natural gas

Natural gas liquids

(NGL) fractionation

Import and export terminalling

Offshore production platform services

The company has four reportable business segments:

Natural Gas Pipelines and Services

NGL Pipelines and Services

Petrochemical Services

Crude Oil Pipelines and Services

One of the reasons many analysts may like the stock might be its distribution coverage ratio. The company’s distribution coverage ratio is well above 1x, making it relatively less risky in the MLP sector.

Verizon Communications

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This top telecommunications company offers tremendous value while paying a 7.06% dividend. Verizon Communications, Inc (NYSE: VZ) is one of the largest US telecom companies. It provides wireless and wireline services to retail, enterprise, and wholesale customers.

The company’s wireless network serves approximately 120 million mobile connections with 115 million postpaid subscribers. Verizon’s wireline business has undergone a period of secular decline due to wireless substitution and cable competition.

Verizon also provides:

Converged communications

Information

Entertainment services over America’s most advanced fiber-optic network

Delivers integrated business solutions to customers worldwide

Verizon and the other big telecom giants have been mauled this year over concerns over lead phone lines, and while this could keep a lid on the stock in the near term, many feel it’s the best buying opportunity in years.

