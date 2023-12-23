Buffett, Dollar Tree Purchases Highlight Pre-Christmas Insider Buying Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Ahead of the holiday weekend (and the end of the year), Berkshire Hathaway made another big buy of the Oracle of Omaha’s favorite oil and gas exploration and production company. The past week’s other most notable insider purchase was in shares of a leading discount variety store operator.

A well-known adage reminds us that corporate insiders and 10% owners really only buy shares of a company because they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit from it. Thus, insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors. This is all the more so during times of uncertainty in the markets, and even when markets are near all-time highs.

Remember that when the earnings-reporting season is in full swing, many insiders are prohibited from buying or selling shares. Below are some of the more notable insider purchases that were reported in the past week.

Occidental Petroleum

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Buyer(s): 10% owner Berkshire Hathaway

10% owner Berkshire Hathaway Total shares: almost 5.2 million

almost 5.2 million Price per share: $58.89 to $61.06

$58.89 to $61.06 Total cost: nearly $312.1 million

After the prior week’s almost $590 million purchase, Buffett bolstered the Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) stake even further this past week to a total of over 243.7 million shares. That is about 28%. Shares are up more than 5% in the past week to just above the top of Buffett’s latest purchase price range. However, they are still in the red year to date. The $69.19 consensus price target suggests around 12% further upside potential.

Dollar Tree

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Buyer(s): director

director Total shares: more than 738,800

more than 738,800 Price per share: $132.26 to $135.72

$132.26 to $135.72 Total cost: almost $99.2 million

This indirect purchase of Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) stock lifted the director’s stake to more than 12.1 million shares. Despite a disappointing third-quarter report and a cyberattack, the share price is up around 29% in the past 90 days and was last seen a bit higher than the top of the director’s purchase price range. The S&P 500 hundred is about 10% higher in that time. The $148.61 consensus price target indicates that analysts currently see about 9% more upside in the next year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Source: Shidlovski / iStock via Getty Images

Buyer(s): 10% owner Perceptive Advisors

10% owner Perceptive Advisors Total shares: more than 1.2 million

more than 1.2 million Price per share: $5.06 to $6.16

$5.06 to $6.16 Total cost: over $6.9 million

A partner of dermatology therapeutics company Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) recently announced positive Phase 3 trial results. Shares are up more than 74% since then, well above the buyer’s purchase price range, yet also well below the 52-week high of $8.69. The consensus price target is all the way up at $12.83, and each of the three analysts who follow the stock recommends buying shares.

Intercorp Financial Services

Source: Christian Vinces / iStock via Getty Images

Buyer(s): 10% owner Intercorp Peru

10% owner Intercorp Peru Total shares: less than 321,500

less than 321,500 Price per share: $20

$20 Total cost: over $6.4 million

This buyer is the parent company of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: IFS), a Peruvian bank and insurer. Its stake is 816,000 or so shares. Note that the buyer also picked up more than 482,000 shares, at the same price, in November, following the third-quarter results. Shares are up more than 15% since then, outperforming the S&P 500 in that time.

Ocular Therapeutix

Source: Voronin76 / Shutterstock.com

Buyer(s): 10% owner Summer Road

10% owner Summer Road Total shares: more than 1.5 million

more than 1.5 million Price per share: $3.25

$3.25 Total cost: just shy of $5.0 million

This buyer, a Florida-based investment manager, took advantage of a public offering of stock to make easily its largest of several purchases in the past year. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) announced positive 3 trial results in October and third-quarter results in November. The share price is more than 31% higher than at the beginning of October and was last seen above $4. The consensus price target is all the way up at $15.33.

Globalstar

Source: AleksandarGeorgiev / E+ via Getty Images

Buyer(s): director

director Total shares: 750,000

750,000 Price per share: $1.65 to $1.70

$1.65 to $1.70 Total cost: over $1.2 million

Note that a couple of executives recently sold some shares of this Louisiana-based satellite services provider and Apple partner as well. Furthermore, this particular director parted with over 5 million shares of Globalstar Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) back in September. The share price is almost 24% higher since then and hit a new 52-week high of $1.91 this past week.

And Other Insider Buying

Source: hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the past week, some insider buying was seen at Bank of America, Chewy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Con-Ed, Enterprise Products Partners, Flowers Foods, MetLife, Nucor and Pfizer as well.