7 Stocks That Are Ready For Dividend Hikes in 2024 relif / Getty Images

With December here, many investors are looking toward the Christmas holidays and the end of the year, and one thing is for sure: The stock market went through some of the biggest combined net selling from August to October across global equities ever. Then, it staged one of the furious rallies in stock market history from October until now.

The significant drop in Treasury yields on hopes that the Federal Reserve will end the series of hikes may be premature, so it makes sense for investors to look to stocks that are not fully valued and pay dependable and, in some cases, significant dividends.

Based on history, 7 top companies looked poised to raise their dividends in 2024, and all are strong Buy rated on Wall Street.

AT&T

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The legacy telecommunications company has been going through a lengthy restructuring, lowering the dividend, which still checks in at 6.68%. AT&T, Inc. (NYSE: T) provides worldwide telecommunications, media, and technology services.

Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services.

AT&T sells:

Handsets

Wireless data cards

wireless computing devices

Carrying cases

Hands-free machines are available through its company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores

AT&T provides:

Data

Voice

Security

Cloud solutions

Outsourcing

Managed and professional services

Customer premises equipment for multinational corporations, small and mid-sized businesses, and governmental and wholesale customers

In addition, this segment offers broadband fiber and legacy telephony voice communication services to residential customers.

It markets its communications services and products under:

AT&T,

Cricket,

AT&T PREPAID,

AT&T Fiber brands

The company’s Latin America segment provides wireless services in Mexico and video services in Latin America. This segment markets its services and products under the AT&T and Unefon brands.

Comerica

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Based in Dallas, this fast-growing banking center giant pays a solid 5.10% dividend. Comerica, Inc. (NYSE: CMA) provides various financial products and services.

The company operates through

Commercial banking

Retail banking,

Wealth management

Finance

The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including:

Commercial loans

Lines of credit

Deposits

Cash management

Capital market products

International trade finance

Letters of credit

Foreign exchange management services

Loan syndication services

Payment and card services for small and middle-market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities

The Retail Bank segment provides:

Personal financial services

Consumer lending

Consumer deposit gathering

Mortgage loan origination

Consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit

Residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses

The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising:

Fiduciary

Private banking

Retirement

Investment management and advisory

Investment banking

Brokerage services

Annuity and life, disability, and long-term care insurance products.

The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio and asset and liability management activities.

Comerica operates in:

Texas

California

Michigan

Arizona

Florida

Canada

Mexico

Dow

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images

This company was spun out from Dupont in 2019 and offers investors growth and income potential with a hefty 5.10% dividend. Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is a leading materials science company formed due to the merger of Dow and DuPont in 2017 and the subsequent spin in 2019.

Dow is organized into three principal divisions:

Performance Materials and coatings

Industrial Intermediates and infrastructure

Packaging and specialty Plastics

The Company’s segments include:

Agricultural Sciences, which provides crop protection

Seed/plant biotechnology products and technologies

Urban pest management solutions

Healthy oils.

Consumer Solutions consists of:

Consumer Care,

Dow Automotive Systems,

Dow Electronic Materials and

Consumer Solutions-Silicones businesses

Infrastructure Solutions consists of

Dow Building & Construction

Dow Coating Materials

Energy & Water Solutions

Performance Monomers

Infrastructure Solutions-Silicones businesses

Performance Materials and chemicals, which consist of Chlor-Alkali and Vinyl

Industrial Solutions and Polyurethanes businesses

Performance Plastics, which consists of Dow Elastomers

Dow Electrical and Telecommunications

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics

Energy and Hydrocarbons businesses

International Business Machines

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This blue-chip giant still offers investors an excellent entry point and a rich 4.11% dividend. International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is a leading provider of enterprise solutions, offering a broad portfolio of IT hardware, business and IT services, and a full suite of software solutions.

The company integrates its hardware products with its software and services offerings to provide high-value solutions.

IBM comprises five major segments:

Cognitive Solutions,

Global Business Services,

Technology Services & Cloud Platforms

Systems

Global Financing.

The company posted an excellent third quarter, as the cloud proved prominent in the earnings reports, as did Red Hat, the software giant the firm bought in 2019.

Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud technologies are now paired with the unmatched scale and depth of IBM’s innovation, industry expertise, and sales leadership in more than 175 countries.

Kinder Morgan

Source: onurdongel / E+ via Getty Images

This is one of the top energy stocks and remains a favorite across Wall Street, paying a dependable 6.41% dividend. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is an energy infrastructure company in North America.

The company operates through:

Natural Gas,

Products,

Terminals

CO2 segments.

The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates

Interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines

Underground storage systems

Natural gas gathering systems

Natural gas processing and treating facilities

Natural gas liquids fractionation facilities

Transportation systems

Liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities

The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, crude oil, condensate pipelines, associated product terminals, and petroleum OKEpipeline transmit facilities.

The Terminals segment owns and operates liquid and bulk terminals that store and handle various commodities, including gasoline, diesel fuel, chemicals, ethanol, metals, and petroleum coke and owns tankers.

The CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recover and produce crude oil from mature oil fields and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gasoline processing plants, as well as a natural oil pipeline system in West Texas.

The company also holds and runs approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 144 terminals.

Leggett & Platt

Source: Avatar_023 / iStock via Getty Images

While somewhat off-the-radar, this stock has almost been cut in half over the last year, offering massive upside potential and a fat 7.90% dividend. Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide.

It operates through three segments:

Bedding & Specialized Products

Furniture

Flooring & Textile Products.

The company offers

Steel rods

Drawn wires

Foam chemicals and additives

Innerspring,

Specialty foams

Private label finished mattresses

Mattress foundations

Wire forms for mattress foundations

Adjustable beds

Industrial sewing and quilting machines

Mattress packaging and glue drying equipment

Machines to produce innerspring for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Leggett & Platt also provides

Mechanical and pneumatic lumbar support and massage systems for automotive seating

Seat suspension systems

Motor actuators and cables

Titanium, nickel

Stainless steel tubing; formed tubes, tube assemblies

Flexible joint components for fluid conveyance systems

Engineered hydraulic cylinders to automobile OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, aerospace OEMs and suppliers, and mobile equipment OEMs

Philip Morris International

Source: mariusFM77 / Getty Images

This company has continued to grow its global market share and pays a fat 5.46% divided. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is one of the largest international cigarette producers, with a share of 28% of the global cigarette/heated tobacco market.

Key combustible brands include:

Marlboro

Parliament

L&M

The company is commercializing IQOS, a heat-not-burn product, in over 40 markets, which could drive earnings in the future. Most on Wall Street believe Philip Morris International offers superior underlying growth prospects, both near-term and long-term.

The share price has been weak of late as investors have questioned the growth potential of its reduced-risk products. 100% of the sales are outside of the United States.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.