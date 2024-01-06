6 Big Dividend Stocks Wall Street Is Sleeping On Pineapple Studio / iStock via Getty Images

Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable income and give investors a great opportunity for solid total return. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the actual investment or portfolio return consists of dividend income and stock appreciation.

Wall Street tends to follow the crowd on almost everything, as those in the investment business often know others with similar jobs and share portfolios and ideas. One thing that has proven true over many years is that some top companies don’t get the love they deserve due to a lack of analyst coverage and many other reasons.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. dividend stock database for stocks that pay fat and dependable dividends; they look like good investment ideas but need to be noticed by the analysts and portfolio managers who run the show. We found six companies that Wall Street seemingly ignores and is sleeping on but look ready to soar.

Ares Capital

This stock is a high-yielding Business Development Company (BDC) paying a massive 9.59% dividend. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) specializes in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle-market companies.

It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to invest in companies engaged in primary and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

The fund will also consider investments in:

Restaurants

Retail

Oil and gas

Technology

It focuses on investments in the following:

Northeast

Mid-Atlantic

Southeast

Southwest regions

Ares Capital invests through:

Revolvers

First-lien loans

Warrants

Unitranche structures

Second-lien loans

Mezzanine debt

Private high yield

Junior Capital

Subordinated debt

Non-control preferred and common equity

Berry Corporation

While off the radar, trading at just 12 times trailing earnings and posting a stunning 13.75% dividend, this could be a huge winner. Berry Corporation (NYSE: BRY) is an independent upstream energy company that develops and produces conventional oil reserves in the western United States.

It operates through

Exploration and Production (E&P)

Well Servicing and Abandonment (CJWS) segments

The E&P segment develops and produces onshore, low geologic risk, and long-lived conventional oil and gas reserves in California and Utah.

The CJWS segment provides healthy site services in California to oil and natural gas production companies with a focus on:

Well servicing,

Well abandonment services and water logistics and offers

Rig-based and coiled tubing-based

Healthy maintenance and workover services

Completion services

Fluid management services

Fishing and rental services

Ancillary oilfield services.

Big 5 Sporting Goods

While another off-the-radar stock pays an 8.21% dividend, this could be a total return home run. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) Operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States.

Its products include:

Athletic shoes

Apparel

Accessories.

The company also offers a selection of:

Outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and home recreation

It also provides private-label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sports equipment

Big 5 Sporting Goods also sells personal label merchandise under its Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure trademarks

It also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name

British American Tobacco

This European giant continues to print money and pays a massive 9.40% dividend. British American Tobacco plc (NYSE: BTI) offers:

Vapor

Tobacco heating

Modern oral nicotine products

Combustible cigarettes

Traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff

The company offers products under these brands:

Vuse

Glo

Velo

Grizzly

Kodiak

Dunhill

Kent

Lucky Strike

Pall Mall

Rothmans

Camel

Natural American Spirit

Newport

Vogue

Viceroy

Kool

Peter Stuyvesant

Craven A

State Express 555

Shuang Xi brands

MPLX

This company is one of the top holdings in the Alerian MLP energy exchange-traded fund, paying shareholders a strong 9.27% dividend. MPLX LP. (NYSE: MPLX) is primarily engaged in:

transporting crude oil and refined products and terminating in the US Midwest and Gulf Coast regions and

natural gas gathering and processing in the northeast from its prior acquisition of MarkWest Energy in 2015.

Independent US refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp formed MPLX.

The company’s assets include a network of

Crude oil and refined product pipelines

Inland marine business

Light-product terminals

Storage caverns

Refinery tanks

Docks

Loading racks and associated piping

Crude and light-product marine terminals

MPLX also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems, pipelines, and natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins.

OneMain Holdings

This off-the-radar company has been around for over 100 years and pays a rich 8.10% dividend. OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses.

The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured.

OneMain Holdings also offers

Credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance

Optional non-credit insurance

Guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance

Membership plans

Network of approximately 1,400 branch offices in 44 states in the United States and through its website onemainfinancial.com.

Billionaire George Soros once had a prominent position in the company as he bought a massive 275,000 shares in the fourth quarter of 2022, but we could not confirm that it was still in his holdings. With excellent books and risk controls that keep net charge-offs low, the company offers big-time risk rewards for investors.

