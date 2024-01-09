6 Value Stocks With Massive Dividend Growth Potential relif / Getty Images

For years, analysts and portfolio managers have anticipated the return of value stocks as the market has moved higher, and for years, they have continued to underperform growth stocks. However, that appears to be changing in 2024, as almost every metric, from valuations to earnings for the growth arena, has started to roll over some.

Value stocks are typically defined as shares of a company with solid fundamentals priced below its peers, based on price/earnings ratio analysis, yield, and other factors.

We screened our 24/7 equity research database, looking for actual value stocks rated Buy by top Wall Street firms that pay healthy and growing dividends. Six top companies hit our screens, and all make sense now.

Enterprise Products Partners

Source: Hoptocopter / E+ via Getty Images

This company is a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) provides various midstream energy services, including:

Gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas

Natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation

Import and export terminalling

Offshore production platform services

The company has four reportable business segments:

Natural Gas Pipelines and Services,

NGL Pipelines and Services,

Petrochemical Services

Crude Oil Pipelines and Services.

One of the reasons many analysts like the stock might be its distribution coverage ratio. The company’s distribution coverage ratio is well above 1x, making it relatively less risky in the MLP sector.

Enterprise investors are paid a strong 7.49% distribution, which has been increased for the last 24 years.

Equity Residential

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This apartment REIT company owns properties in high-growth U.S. cities and pays a very tempting 4.37% dividend. Equity Residential Inc. (NYSE: EQR) is an S&P 500 company focused on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality apartment properties.

The company is focused on operating in top U.S. growth markets in and around dynamic cities that attract high-quality, long-term renters.

Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties of 80,683 apartment units in:

Boston

New York

Washington, D.C.

Seattle

San Francisco

Southern California

Denver

In addition, the company has been expanding its presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Worth, and Austin.

Exelon

Source: Yelantsevv / iStock via Getty Images

This top utility stock makes good sense now for conservative accounts and pays a 3.97% dividend. Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) is a utility services holding company that engages in:

Energy generation

Delivery

Marketing businesses in the United States and Canada.

Exelon owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar facilities.

The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services

Additionally, it is involved in purchasing and regulating retail sales of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers

Exelon offers support services, including:

Legal

Human resources

Information technology

Financial

Supply management

Accounting

Engineering

Customer operations

Distribution and transmission planning

Asset management

System operations and power procurement services

It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, financial institutions, and commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers.

Morgan Stanley

Source: Marieke Feenstra / Shutterstock.com

This is one of Wall Street’s white glove firms and may be among the best buys in the banking and investment arena. It pays a rich 3.65% dividend. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a global investment bank with leading positions in:

Investment banking (M&A and equity underwriting)

Equity trading and wealth management, contributing nearly 50% of firmwide revenues

The firm also has an asset management business, which adds to the lower-risk business profile the firm has pursued since the financial crisis.

In late 2020, the company completed a $13 billion purchase of the discount brokerage—E-Trade, with 5.2 million customers. Morgan Stanley ushered in a revolutionary platform that helped start a dramatic shift among financial services firms and fueled the rise of indexes and exchange-traded funds, making investing vastly easier for do-it-yourself investors.

Pfizer

Source: tupungato / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This top pharmaceutical stock was a massive winner in the COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes but has been crushed as many are not getting boosters. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide and pays a massive 5.70% dividend, which has risen yearly for the last 14 years.

The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including:

Cardiovascular metabolic and women’s health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands

Biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands

Sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands

Pfizer also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as:

Pneumococcal disease

Meningococcal disease

Tick-borne encephalitis

COVID-19 under the Comirnaty/BNT162b2, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, Trumenba, and the Prevnar family brands

Biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Eucrisa/Staquis, and Cibinqo brands

Amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, and Genotropin brands.

Verizon Communications

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

This top telecommunications company currently offers tremendous value and pays a stellar 6.62% dividend. Verizon Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VZ) provides products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide.

The company operates in two segments:

Verizon Consumer Group

Verizon Business Group

The consumer segment provides

Wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements

Fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks.

It also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic, Northeastern United States, and Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network.

The Business segment provides:

Wireless and wireline communications services and products, including data, video, conferencing

Corporate networking, security

Managed network, local and long-distance voice, network access, various IoT services and products, and FWA broadband through its wireless networks

How to Retire Early With Dividends (sponsored) Finding a good financial advisor today may be the key to a richer tomorrow. With bonds yielding 5% (or more!), and some stocks paying 7%, finding the right one can be the key to retiring early. Use the advisor match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!