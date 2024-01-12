5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Double Digit Upside, According to Wall Street Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable income and give investors a great opportunity for solid total return. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the actual investment or portfolio return consists of income and stock appreciation.

At 247 Wall St., we always like to remind our readers about the impact total return has on portfolios because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends. For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%—10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database, looking for high-yielding stocks with double-digit upside potential according to Wall Street brokerage firms. Five stocks that make sense for total return investors hit our screens.

British American Tobacco

Source: Oli Scarff / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This European giant continues to print money and pays a massive 9.25% dividend. British American Tobacco plc (NYSE: BTI) offers:

Vapor

Tobacco heating

Modern oral nicotine products

Combustible cigarettes

Traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff

The company offers its products under:

Vuse,

Glo

Velo

Grizzly

Kodiak

Dunhill

Kent

Lucky Strike

Pall Mall

Rothmans

Camel

Natural American Spirit

Newport

Vogue

Viceroy

Kool

Peter Stuyvesant

Craven A

State Express 555

Shuang Xi brands

Devon Energy

Source: Funtay / iStock via Getty Images

This energy company utilizes the variable dividend strategy to pay investors a 6.41% dividend. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent energy company that primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 19,000 wells.

The company also offers

Midstream energy services through natural gas pipelines, plants, and treatment facilities, including gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, and marketing to natural gas producers, NGLs, crude oil, and condensate producers.

Production is weighted towards crude oil, while growth opportunities are liquids-focused – anchored by the:

Delaware Basin,

SCOOP/STACK,

Eagle Ford Shale,

Canadian Oil Sands

Barnett Shale

Devon also owns equity in the publicly traded midstream MLP EnLink.

Medifast

Source: andresr / Getty Images

This company offers fast weight loss products and a massive 10.46% dividend. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE: MED) manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific.

The company offers these products under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Bars

Bites

Pretzels

Puffs

Cereal crunch

Drinks

Hearty choices

Oatmeal

Pancakes

Pudding

Soft serves

Shakes

Smoothies

Soft bakes

Soups

It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over an e-commerce platform.

Nu Skin Enterprises

Source: 97 / E+ via Getty Images

Skin care products for women rarely go out of style, and this company pays a massive 8.44% dividend. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide.

It offers skincare devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including:

ageLOC LumiSpa

ageLOC LumiSpa iO

ageLOC Body Spa

Nutraceuticals skin care products.

The company also provides wellness products like:

ageLOC Meta

LifePak nutritional supplements

ageLOC TR90 weight management system,

Beauty Focus Collagen+

In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements.

The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, websites, digital platforms, independent direct sellers and marketers, and a service center.

Plains All American Pipeline

Source: Hoptocopter / E+ via Getty Images

This stock has been locked in a tight trading range and looks ready to break out and pays a fat 8.20% dividend. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA), through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada.

The company operates in two segments:

Crude Oil

Natural Gas Liquids (NGL)

The Crude Oil segment offers:

Gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines

Gathering systems

Trucks and barges or railcars.

This segment provides terminalling, storage, and other facilities-related services and merchant activities.

The Natural Gas Liquids segment provides:

Gathering

Fractionation

Storage

Transportation

Terminalling activities.

This segment is also involved in ethane, propane, normal butane, iso-butane, natural gasoline, and crude oil refining processes