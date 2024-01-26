6 Technology Stocks That Also Pay Investors Among the Highest Dividends scyther5 / Getty Images

The current stock market investing reality is that 10 companies made up 95% of the gains in the S&P 500 in 2023, and nine of the 10 heaviest-weighted stocks in the Nasdaq 100 have accounted for almost all the profits. What do these stocks have in common? They are nearly all technology stocks, and the technology sector will likely continue to drive the upside for the rest of this year.

While all the major firms have continued to pound the table on the “Magnificent 7, ” they are all becoming overpriced and could take a big hit in a massive market sell-off.

Over the last year, technology has been in the spotlight as layoffs have been massive. Amazon.com alone is laying off close to 20,000 employees. Does that mean the industry is doomed? Not at all; the massive belt-tightening is due to the over-hiring and growth spurt that was a product of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to increase earnings, big tech is cutting costs.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. technology research universe, looking for Buy-rated large-cap companies on Wall Street and paying the most significant dividends in the sector.

Corning

Source: J. MichaeEditorial / Getty Images

This company remains a massive player in the fiber optic world and pays a hefty 3.70% dividend. Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW) is a technology pioneer that manufactures LCD glass for flat-panel displays for multiple product lines.

Telecommunications (30% of sales) produces optical fiber and cable, component hardware and equipment, and photonic components for the telecommunications, CATV, and networking industries.

In addition, the company’s Environmental Technologies division (12% of sales) produces specialized glass, glass-ceramic, and polymer-based products for the automotive industry.

HP

Source: BalkansCat / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Warren Buffett stunned Wall Street last year when Berkshire Hathaway reported a purchase of 121 million shares of the venerable tech giant, but he has been selling shares recently, which yield 3.73%. HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally.

The company operates through three segments:

Personal Systems

Printing

Corporate Investments

The Personal Systems segment offers:

Commercial and consumer desktop and notebook personal computers

Workstations

Thin clients

Commercial mobility devices

Retail point-of-sale systems

Displays and peripherals

Software, support

Services

The Printing segment provides:

Consumer and commercial printer hardware

Supplies

Solutions

Services

The Corporate Investments segment is involved in the HP Labs, business incubation, and investment projects. It serves individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including government, health, and education customers.

IBM

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This blue-chip giant still offers investors a solid entry point, a big 3.82% dividend, and a degree of safety for more conservative investors. International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) provides integrated solutions and services worldwide.

The company operates through four business segments:

Software

Consulting

Infrastructure

Financing

The Software segment offers:

Hybrid cloud platforms and software solutions

Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solution

Software for business automation

AIOps and management, integration, and application servers

Data and artificial intelligence solutions

Security software and services for threat, data, and identity

This segment also provides transaction processing software that supports clients’ mission-critical and on-premise workloads in the banking, airline, and retail industries.

The consulting segment offers:

Business transformation services, including strategy, business process design and operations

Data and analytics

System integration

Technology consulting

Application and cloud platform services

The Infrastructure segment provides:

On-premises and cloud-based server and storage solutions for its clients’ mission-critical and regulated workloads

Support services and solutions for hybrid cloud infrastructure

Remanufacturing and remarketing services for used equipment

The Financing segment offers lease, installment payment, loan financing, and short-term working capital financing services.

Juniper Networks

Source: gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

This is another familiar name that could be offering among the best total return potential with a hefty 3.28% dividend. Juniper Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: JNPR) designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide.

The company offers routing products, such as:

ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services

MX series Ethernet routers that function as versatile edge platforms

PTX series packet transport routers

NorthStar controllers

Juniper Networks also provides switching products, including:

EX series Ethernet switches to address the access

Aggregation, and core layer switching requirements of micro branch, branch office, and campus environments

QFX series of core, spine, and top-of-rack data center switches

Juniper access points, which provide wireless access and performance

In addition, the company offers security products comprising:

SRX series services gateways for the data center

Branch SRX family provides an integrated firewall and next-generation firewall

Virtual firewall that delivers various features of physical firewalls

Advanced malware protection, a cloud-based service

Juniper ATP

The company is being bought in an all-cash $14 billion deal by Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (NYSE: HPE).

Seagate

Source: gilaxia / Getty Images

This disk drive giant looks reasonable at current trading levels, especially with a 3.14% dividend. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally.

The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, non-volatile memory express products, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems.

Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems, edge computing, and non-compute applications.

Seagate also provides an enterprise data solutions portfolio comprising:

Storage subsystems and mass capacity-optimized private cloud solutions for enterprises, cloud service providers

Scale-out storage servers

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

In addition, it offers external storage solutions under the Seagate Backup Plus and Expansion product lines, as well as under the LaCie and Maxtor brands, with capacities of up to 16 terabytes.

Texas Instruments

Source: kuriputosu / Getty Images

This old-school legacy semiconductor tech company offers solid value at current levels and pays a solid 2.98% dividend. Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) is a broad-based supplier of semiconductor components, ranging from digital signal processors to high-performance analog components to digital light-processing technology and calculators.

65% of the company’s sales are exposed to the well-diversified:

Business-to-business Industrial

Automotive

Communications Infrastructure

Enterprise markets

While businesses from those sectors, especially automotive, could suffer soon, top analysts feel the solid dividend should support the shares.

The company is also a significant Apple supplier, so the long-term outlook for this venerable leader makes it a safer bet for investors with less risk tolerance.

