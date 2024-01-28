The 5 Highest Yielding S&P 500 Stocks To Buy and Hold Forever ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable income and give investors a great opportunity for solid total return. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or a portfolio includes dividend income and stock appreciation.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database, looking for companies in the S&P 500 that were rated Buy at major Wall Street firms that also paid the highest dividends in the venerable index. We listed the stocks in order of the highest dividend.

Altria

Source: krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This maker of tobacco products offers value investors a great entry point now and pays a massive 9.22% dividend. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) is the parent company of:

Philip Morris USA (cigarettes)

UST (smokeless)

John Middleton (cigars)

Ste. Michelle Wine Estates

Philip Morris Capital Corp

Philip Morris USA enjoys a 51% share of the US cigarette market, led by its top cigarette brand, Marlboro.

Altria also owns over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer, which some feel is worth more than $10 billion and maybe a segment of the company that could be sold. Given the public relations disaster the company has gone through this year, it could be on the chopping board.

Last June, the company purchased NJOY Holdings, which makes electronic cigarettes and vaping products, for a consideration of $2.75 billion.

Verizon Communications

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This is a top telecommunications company that offers tremendous value at current levels and pays a 6.29% dividend. Verizon Communications, Inc (NYSE: VZ) is one of the largest US telecom companies. It provides wireless and wireline services to retail, enterprise, and wholesale customers.

The company’s wireless network serves approximately 120 million mobile connections with 115 million postpaid subscribers. Verizon’s wireline business has undergone a period of secular decline due to wireless substitution and cable competition.

Verizon also provides:

Converged communications

Information

Entertainment services over America’s most advanced fiber-optic network and delivers integrated business solutions to customers worldwide.

Devon Energy

Source: grandriver / E+ via Getty Images

This energy company utilizes the variable dividend strategy to pay investors a 6.56% dividend. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent energy company that primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 19,000 wells.

The company also offers midstream energy services through:

Natural gas pipelines

Plants

Treatment facilities

Devon also offers gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, and marketing to natural gas producers, NGLs, crude oil, and condensate producers.

Production is weighted towards crude oil, while growth opportunities are liquids-focused – anchored by the:

Delaware Basin

SCOOP/STACK

Eagle Ford Shale

Canadian Oil Sands

Barnett shale

Devon also owns equity in the publicly traded MLP EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC).

Kinder Morgan

Source: onurdongel / E+ via Getty Images

This is another one of the top energy stocks and remains a favorite across Wall Street, paying a dependable 6.41% dividend. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is an energy infrastructure company in North America.

The company operates through four segments:

Natural Gas

Products

Terminals

CO2 segments

The Natural Gas Pipelines segment:

Owns and operates the interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and underground storage systems

Natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities

Natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems

Liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities

The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, crude oil and condensate pipelines, associated product terminals, and petroleum OKEpipeline transmit facilities.

The Terminals segment owns and operates liquids and bulk terminals that store and handle various commodities, including:

Gasoline

Diesel fuel

Chemicals

Ethanol

Metals

Petroleum coke

Owns tankers

Lastly, the CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recover and produce crude oil from mature oil fields and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gasoline processing plants, as well as a natural oil pipeline system in West Texas.

The company holds and runs approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 144 terminals.

Whirlpool

Source: Serghei Starus / iStock via Getty Images

The potential for new home sales to increase is a big positive for this company, which pays a dependable 6.52% dividend. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) manufactures and markets home appliances and related products.

It operates through four segments:

North America,

Europe,

Middle East and Africa

Latin America and Asia.

The company’s principal products include:

Refrigerators

Freezers

Ice makers

Refrigerator water filters

Laundry appliances and related laundry accessories

Cooking and other small domestic appliances

Dishwasher-associated appliances and accessories

Mixers.

Whirlpool markets and distributes its products primarily under the folllowing brands:

Whirlpool

Maytag

KitchenAid

JennAir

Amana

Roper

Admiral

Affresh

Gladiator

Speed Queen

Hotpoint

Bauknecht

Indesit

Ignis

Laden

Privileg

KIC

Consul

Brastemp

Acros

Ariston

Diqua

Royalstar

