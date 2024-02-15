5 Ultra Yield Champions With Dividends as High as 15% Kativ / E+ via Getty Images

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciations have contributed 68%. Therefore, sustainable dividend income and capital appreciation potential are essential for total return expectations.

At 247 Wall St., we always like to remind our readers about the impact total return has on portfolios because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends.

For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%—10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

Aggressive income investors look for companies with Ultra-Yield dividends, so we screened our 24/7 Wall St. high-dividend research database looking for stocks paying double-digit dividends as high as 15% and found five stocks that make the grade.

AGNC Investment

Source: SeanShot / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This company has paid solid monthly dividends for years, and the current yield is 15.09%. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States.

The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements.

AGNC Investment has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code 1986. It would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Ellington Financial

Source: Panasevich / iStock via Getty Images

This is another quality mortgage REIT company that is a favorite across Wall Street and pays a massive 14.85% dividend. Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC), through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States.

The company develops and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by:

Prime jumbo

Alt-A,

Manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans

RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity

Residential mortgage loans

Commercial mortgage-backed securities

Commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt

Ellington Financial also provides:

Collateralized loan obligations

Mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives

Corporate debt and equity securities

Corporate loans, and other strategic investments.

In addition, the company offers consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A.

Source: FabioIm / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This top energy company in Brazil pays a gigantic 17.24% dividend. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE: PBR) explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally.

The company operates through:

Exploration and Production

Refining

Transportation and Marketing

Gas and Power

It also engages in:

Prospecting

Drilling

Refining

Processing

Trading

Transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, shale or other rocks

Oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons

The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to domestic refineries.

The Refining, Transportation, and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale and holding interests in petrochemical companies.

The Gas and Power segment is involved in the:

Logistics and trading natural gas and electricity

Transportation and trading of LNG

Generating electricity through thermoelectric power plants

Holding interests in natural gas transportation and distribution

Fertilizer production and natural gas processing business

In addition, the company produces biodiesel and its co-products and ethanol and distributes oil products.

Trinity Capital

Source: gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

Based in Phoenix, this business development company pays a massive 14.36% dividend. Trinity Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth-stage companies looking for loans and equipment financing.

The company is an internally managed business development company leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies with institutional equity investors.

Trinity Capital’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through investments, including term loans, equipment financings, and equity-related investments.

The firm believes it is one of only a select group of specialty lenders with a depth of knowledge, experience, and track record in lending to growth-stage companies.

Vodafone Group

Source: georgeclerk / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This company pays investors a huge 11.18% dividend and is in a sector that always has demand. Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally.

It offers mobile connectivity services comprising:

End-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging

Device management

BYOx, and telecoms management

Professional and consulting services

Fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks

Managed WAN, LAN, Ethernet, and satellite

Financial services, as well as business and merchant services

The company also provides:

Consumer Internet of Things (IoT) propositions

Security and insurance products

Mobile services; logistics

Fleet management, and intelligent metering services

WiFi; digital services comprising mobile application development, multi-access edge computing, worker insights

AI assistant, drone detection, visual inspection, and mixed reality

Vodafone Analytics platform; and traditional IT hosting services, including colocation, managed hosting, security, hosting infrastructure, and flexible computing for the government

In addition, it offers integrated business communication services, fixed mobile convergence services, carrier services, and IoT devices comprising managed tablets and integrated terminals.

Vodafone also offers M-Pesa, an African mobile money platform to make payments and provide financial services; Vodafone Business multi-cloud platform; and productivity solutions, as well as operates digital cloud-based television platforms.

