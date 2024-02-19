5 Stocks That Likely Raise Their Huge Dividends in 2024 Viktoriya Fivko / iStock via Getty Images

With the first quarter half over and the major indices higher for 2024, many investors think a significant correction could be coming. After a tremendous 2023 and the solid start to this year, the odds are improving that some severe selling could be a reality.

One good tactic now would be to sell some of the big technology stocks that have led the charge higher and move to dividend-paying blue chips, especially those that could be poised to lift their already big payouts.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. dividend stock database, looking for companies likely to do just that, and based on history, five could be ready to boost the payouts to shareholders in 2024.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Source: Hiraman / E+ via Getty Images

This top company remains a solid pharmaceutical stock to own long-term, offering an outstanding entry point and a massive 4.93% dividend. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide.

The company offers products in:

Hematology

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Immunology therapeutic

Bristol-Myers Squibb products include:

Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Opdivo for anti-cancer indications

Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF and for the treatment of DVT/PE

Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis

The company also provides:

Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia

Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma

Abraxane, a protein-bound chemotherapy product

Implicit for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia

Comerica

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Based in Dallas, this fast-growing banking center giant pays a substantial 5.70% dividend. Comerica, Inc. (NYSE: CMA) provides various financial products and services.

The company operates through four segments:

Commercial Bank,

Retail Bank,

Wealth Management

Finance

The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including:

Commercial loans and lines of credit

Deposits

Cash management

Capital market products

International trade finance

Letters of credit

Foreign exchange management services

Loan syndication services

Payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

The Retail Bank segment provides personal financial services, such as:

Consumer lending

Consumer deposit gathering

Mortgage loan origination

Various consumer products that include deposit accounts, installment loans, credit cards, student loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential mortgage loans, as well as commercial products and services to micro-businesses

The Wealth Management segment offers products and services comprising:

Fiduciary

Private banking

Retirement

Investment management and advisory

Investment banking and brokerage services

Annuity products

Life, disability, and long-term care insurance products.

The Finance segment engages in the securities portfolio, and asset and liability management activities.

The bank operates in:

Texas

California

Michigan

Arizona

Florida

Canada

Mexico

International Business Machines

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This blue chip giant is still offering investors a very solid entry point and a rich 3.61% dividend . International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) is a leading provider of enterprise solutions, offering a broad portfolio of IT hardware, business and IT services, and a full suite of software solutions. The company integrates its hardware products with its software and services offerings in order to provide high value solutions.

IBM comprises five major segments:

Cognitive Solutions

Global Business Services

Technology Services & Cloud Platforms

Systems

Global Financing

The company posted a very solid fourth quarter, as the cloud proved to be big in the earnings reports as did Red Hat, the software giant the firm bought in 2019. Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud technologies are now paired with the unmatched scale and depth of IBM’s innovation and industry expertise, and sales leadership in more than 175 countries.

Kinder Morgan

Source: Kerkez / Getty Images

This is one of the top energy stocks and remains a favorite across Wall Street that pays a dependable 6.82% dividend . Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America.

The company operates through four segments:

Natural Gas Pipelines,

Products Pipelines

Terminals

CO2

Natural Gas Pipelines segment:

Owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems

Natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities

Natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems

Liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities

The Products Pipelines segment owns and operates refined petroleum products, and crude oil and condensate pipelines; and associated product terminals and petrole OKEpipeline transmix facilities.

The Terminals segment owns and/or operates liquids and bulk terminals that stores and handles various commodities, including gasoline, diesel fuel, chemicals, ethanol, metals, and petroleum coke; and owns tankers.

Lastly the CO2 segment produces, transports, and markets CO2 to recover and produce crude oil from mature oil fields; and owns interests in/or operates oil fields and gasoline processing plants, as well as operates a crude oil pipeline system in West Texas. It owns and operates approximately 83,000 miles of pipelines and 144 terminals.

Philip Morris International

Source: mariusFM77 / Getty Images

This company has continued to grow its global market share and pays a fat 5.83% divided. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) is one of the largest international cigarette producers, with a share of 28% of the international cigarette/heated tobacco market.

Key combustible brands include:

Marlboro

Parliament

L&M

The company is commercializing IQOS, a heat-not-burn product, in over 40 markets, which could drive earnings in the years to come. Most on Wall Street believe Philip Morris International offers superior underlying growth prospects, both near-term and long-term.

The share price has been weak of late as some on Wall Stereet have questioned the growth potential of its reduced-risk products. 100% of the sales are outside of the United States, and investors have an incredible entry point for this cash-flow giant.

Financial Experts Agree – The Right Credit Card Makes All The Difference (sponsored) Financial experts like Suze Orman and Dave Ramsey agree: choosing the right credit card is more important than ever. Whether you’re trying to get out of debt, save for retirement, or travel the world – there is a card that can help you acheive your dreams. Use the card match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!