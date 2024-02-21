Leading Wall Street Firm Has 5 Dividend Blue-Chips As Top 2024 Picks Chaay_Tee / iStock via Getty Images

Every year, the premier Wall Street firms release a list of their top stock picks for the coming 12 months, and typically, they are companies that the stock analysts have incredibly high conviction in. In addition, they often have good upside to the assigned price target and are bestowed with either a Buy or Overweight rating depending on the company providing the coverage.

At 24/7 Wall St., we like to cover these top stocks and then screen the companies looking for those paying the highest dividends to investors, as this can increase the total return potential.

We always like to remind our readers about the impact total return has on portfolios because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends. For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%—10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

We screened the 57 top stocks of the 2024 Year Ahead Best Ideas from J.P. Morgan, a top Wall Street firm, and found five companies that are the favorite 2024 picks that also pay stellar dividends. All are rated Overweight.

AGNC Investment

Source: Panasevich / iStock via Getty Images

This company has paid solid monthly dividends for years, with a massive 15.19% yield. AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States.

The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements.

The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code 1986. It would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Baker Hughes

Source: Funtay / iStock via Getty Images

This top oil field services giant pays a dependable 2.88% dividend, and JPMorgan has a $42 price target. Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chains worldwide.

The company operates through two segments:

Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE)

Industrial & Energy Technology (IET)

The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

This segment also provides

Drilling services

Drill bits and drilling and completions fluids

Completions

Intervention

Measurements

Pressure pumping, and wireline services

Artificial lift systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals

Subsea projects and services

Flexible pipe systems, and surface pressure control systems

Integrated healthy services and solutions

It serves oil and natural gas companies in addition to:

United States and international independent oil and natural gas companies

National or state-owned oil companies

Engineering, procurement, and construction contractors

Geothermal companies

Oilfield service companies

The IET segment provides gas technology equipment, including drivers, driven equipment, flow control, turnkey solutions for mechanical drive, compression, and power-generation applications, and energy sectors, such as oil and gas, LNG operations, petrochemical, and carbon solutions.

This segment also provides:

Rack-based vibration monitoring equipment and sensors

Integrated asset performance management products

Inspection services

Pumps, valves, and gears

Precision sensors and instrumentation, and condition monitoring solutions.

It serves upstream, midstream, downstream, onshore, offshore, and small and large-scale customers.

Bank of New York Mellon

This is the oldest company in the Fortune 500, pays a 3.05% dividend, and JPMorgan has set a $61.50 price objective. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) provides financial products and services in the United States and internationally.

The company operates through three segments:

Investment Services

Investment and Wealth Management

Others

The Investment Service segment offers:

Custody

Trust and depositary

Accounting

Exchange-traded funds services

Middle-office solutions

Transfer agency

Services for private equity and real estate funds

Foreign exchange

Securities lending, liquidity/lending services

Brokerage and data analytics

Clearing

Investment, wealth and retirement solutions

Technology and enterprise data management

Trading

Corporate trust

Depositary receipts

Payments

Foreign exchange

Liquidity management

Receivables processing and payables management

Trade finance and processing

Collateral management

Tri-party services

The Investment and Wealth Management segment provides:

Diversified investment management strategies and distribution of investment products

Investment management

Custody

Wealth and estate planning

Private banking, investment

Information management services

The Other segment engages in leasing, corporate treasury, derivative and other trading, corporate and bank-owned life insurance, renewable energy investment, and business exit activities.

CMS Energy

Source: ablokhin / Getty Images

This utility stock is perfect for conservative investors, pays a strong 3.60% dividend, and has a $65 target price objective at JPMorgan. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) primarily operates as an energy company in Michigan.

The company operates through three segments:

Electric Utility

Gas Utility

Enterprises

The Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electricity.

This segment generates electricity through:

Coal

Wind

Gas

Renewable energy

Oil

Nuclear sources

Its distribution system comprises:

208 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines

4 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines

4,428 miles of high-voltage distribution overhead lines

19 miles of high-voltage distribution underground lines

82,474 miles of electric distribution overhead lines

9,395 miles of underground distribution lines

1,093 substations

three battery facilities

The Gas Utility segment purchases, transmits, stores, distributes, and sells natural gas, including 2,392 miles of transmission lines; 15 gas storage fields; 28,065 miles of distribution mains; and eight compressor stations.

The enterprise segment involves independent power production and marketing, including developing and operating renewable generation.

It serves 1.9 million electric and 1.8 million gas customers, including residential, commercial, and diversified industrial customers.

Tapestry

Source: g-stockstudio / iStock via Getty Images

This top retailer has a great niche and demographic, pays a 3.05% dividend, and JPMorgan has posted at a $56 target price. Tapestry Inc. (NYSE: TPR) provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally.

The company operates in three segments:

Coach,

Kate Spade

Stuart Weitzman

It offers:

Women’s handbags and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods, which include mini and micro handbags

Money pieces

Wristlets

Pouches, and cosmetic cases

Novelty accessories, including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms

The company also provides men’s products, which include:

Bag collections, such as business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, and totes;

Small leather goods, including wallets, card cases, travel organizers, and belts

Footwear

Watches, fragrances, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear items

In addition, it offers other products, including:

women’s footwear and fragrances;

eyewear and sunglasses; and

jewelry, such as bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings, watches, and other

women’s seasonal lifestyle apparel collections, including outerwear, ready-to-wear and cold weather accessories, such as gloves, scarves, and hats.

The company also provides kids’ items, housewares, and home accessories, such as fashion bedding and tableware, stationery, and gifts.

