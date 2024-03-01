Robinhood Aims to Help Independent Workers Retire With Free Money Match AndreyPopov / Getty Images

When you think about retirement funds and savings plans, you might immediately consider employer-backed initiatives companies offer as perks to their W-2 employees — but what about independent workers? Do individuals working for companies like GrubHub and Taskrabbit have to suffer the financial consequences of working for themselves, unable to invest in a sufficient retirement fund? Not anymore.

As more professionals are embarking on self-employment journeys, American financial services company Robinhood is paving the way for independent workers to put aside money — and have it matched — for their retirement. According to a recent press release, the company is launching Robinhood Retirement For Independent Workers, which aims “to give everyone a way to invest in their futures.” This initiative proposes a solution to many solo professionals’ financial woes. Through this plan, the company will provide all types of workers with the necessary financial tools to help them invest in their futures.

Robinhood partners with Gopuff, GrubHub, and Taskrabbit

Robinhood is partnering with Gopuff, GrubHub, and Taskrabbit to pave a path to retirement savings for those who don’t have access to traditional retirement accounts or corporate matching programs, according to Steven Quirk, chief brokerage officer at Robinhood. Through this initiative, independent professionals can navigate this uncertain economic climate and foster a sense of security that many independent workers lack.

While working flexible schedules and exploring income opportunities on your own terms are great perks of self-employment, many shy away from such endeavors due to the lack of retirement opportunities available. In fact, over 50% of independent workers feel they lack effective access to retirement and savings plans. Robinhood Retirement For Independent Workers will bridge that gap and ensure every type of worker receives the same financial perks.

Robinhood Retirement’s free money match

Many independent workers will choose to invest in an IRA (Check out Robinhood’s IRAs here), Solo 401(k), SEP IRA, SIMPLE IRA, or another retirement savings plan. However, these individuals must fully fund their own accounts rather than having an employer match their contributions.

Through Robinhood’s retirement accounts, independent workers at Gopuff, GrubHub, and Taskrabbit will receive a free boosted match from Robinhood Retirement — up to 3% for the first year. Additionally, they’ll access financial counseling from GreenPath Financial Wellness, a nonprofit organization that supports individuals as they fulfill their financial goals.

Robinhood Retirement launched back in January of 2023, and Robinhood Retirement For Independent Workers will now begin rolling out to Gopuff, GrubHub, and Taskrabbit independent workers. Robinhood expects to add more partners to its program in the future.

No Commission Fees, No Minimums, No Velvet Ropes. (Sponsored) Robinhood revolutionized commission free investing, and it continues to do so today. With a few simple taps you can trade stocks like Nvidia and Amazon, market beating mutual funds, and trade options with Robinhood Financial. FDIC insurance coverage is just another benefit. And, you can buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Dogecoin (DOGE) with Robinhood Crypto. Sign up today using the link below or click here to start your journey.