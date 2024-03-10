The Most Expensive Car In America Tramino / Getty Images

Extremely expensive cars generally fall into two categories. One is ultrafast sports cars, which are usually not American brands. The other is super luxury vehicles, which are not American brands either. The most expensive car sold in America is the Rolls Royce Phantom, a handmade model of one of the most famous luxury cars ever. It has a price of $547,750. Second on the list is the Lamborghini Aventador, one of the world’s fastest cars, priced at $518,695.

The Rolls Royce Phantom is about 30% more expensive than the median price of a US house, which puts it out of reach for all but a tiny fraction of car buyers. Car and Driver describes the brand’s power. “The Rolls-Royce Phantom is the world’s most recognizable symbol of automotive extravagance and status. Its huge waterfall grille and classic upright proportions convey a simple and singular message: wealth goes here.”

Very little about the Phantom is practical. It has a massive 563 HP engine a 12-cylinder turbocharged engine. In city driving, the Phantom is unlikely to get more than 10 miles per gallon. Much of the interior is made of expensive wood and leather. According to Edmunds, the dashboard clock has been 3-D printed.

One of the most expensive versions of the Phantom has an extended wheelbase and what Rolls Royce calls a “lounge seat,” which looks like a costly leather couch. It also has picnic tables for two rear-seat occupants.

Finally, good luck finding a dealer. According to the Rolls Royce website, there are very few of them.

ALERT: Today Could Be Your Best Shot At Early Retirement (Sponsored) If you want to retire before 65, pay attention. Study after study has shown that the longer you stay invested, the better your chances at an early retirement. Every day that goes by without saving and investing for tomorrow means more to earn and save later. Don’t waste any more time and get started with Robinhood today. The app makes it easy to buy and sell stocks, mutual funds, trade options, and even cryptocurrencies. Sign up today — click here to start your journey.