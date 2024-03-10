Want $2000 In Passive Income? Invest $2000 Into These Five Dividend Stocks alengo / E+ via Getty Images

For those who are semi-retired or who have been forestalling retirement, the urgency for passive income as a supplement to an already dwindling budget for household necessities has never been greater. Rather than the paltry 2.0-3.0% yields being offered with bank CD’s, dividend stocks offer some very attractive annual returns for one’s investment dollars. They have the liquidity of the regular market, but if chosen wisely, can deliver exponentially better ROI.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. dividend equity research database, looking for stocks that pay massive dividends, and we found five companies that combined can generate over $2,000 a year in passive income if you invest just $2,000 in each stock at the time of this writing:

CVR Partners

Stock #1: CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Yield: 25.42%

Shares for $2,000: 28

Annual Passive Income: ~$508.40

Headquartered in Sugar Land, TX, CVR Partners produces and sells ammonia, urea ammonium nitrate products for the agricultural and industrial distributors and retailers for use in fertilizers for farming.

Diana Shipping, Inc.

Stock #2: Diana Shipping, Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Yield: 20.62%

Shares for $2,000: 684

Annual Passive Income: ~$412.40

Ranked in 2023 as the eighth largest Greek shipping company in terms of revenues, Diana Shipping, Inc. is based in Athens, and has been in operation for 25 years. With a 41-vessel fleet, Diana Shipping specializes in dry bulk cargoes. The company is still on a growth track: it announced that it had ordered a pair of new Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels on February 14, 2024 for $46 million each.

Berry Corporation

Stock #3: Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY)

Yield: 13.73%

Shares for $2,000: 280

Annual Passive Income: ~$274.60

Based in Dallas, Texas, Berry Corporation is an oil and gas drilling and exploration company focused on exploiting proven reserves. The company also has an active well management, production, maintenance, abandonment, logistics, and additional ancillary oilfield services division.

Medical Properties Trust

Stock #4: Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW)

Yield: 23.16%

Shares for $2,000: 542

Annual Passive Income: ~$463.20

Birmingham, AL headquartered Medical Properties, Trust is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that is focused on health care industry properties, making it one of the world’s largest hospital and medical center real estate owners. MPW owns over 441 medical facility properties across three separate continents.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc.

Stock #5: Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Yield: 18.54%

Shares for $2,000: 232

Annual Passive Income: ~$370.80

Although also a REIT, Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. eschews ownership of brick and mortar properties, instead focusing on investments in mortgage backed securities and other types of real estate collateralized debt instruments. Operating out of Atlanta, GA, Invesco Mortgage Capital was founded in 2008.

Company: Yield: Annual Income for $2000:

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) 25.42% $508.40 Diana Shipping, Inc. (NYSE:DSX) 20.62% $412.40 Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) 13.73% $274.60 Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) 23.16% $463.20 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) 18.54% $370.80 Total: $2,029.40

