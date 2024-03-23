Investing

These Are The Youngest Fortune 500 CEOs Today

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
Kathryn Koehler
Published:

CEOs are becoming younger with each passing generation. This reflects the shift to tech-savvy industries in which youth and adaptability are increasingly valuable traits. Propelled by advancing technology and an emphasis on innovation, younger CEOs bring with them fresh perspectives, digital fluency, and a willingness to take risks. With that in mind, we present 24/7 Wall St.’s list of youngest Fortune 500 CEOs, in reverse order, from the oldest-youngest Fortune 500 CEO to the true baby of the group.

Jack Dorsey

  • DOB: 19 November 1976 (47)
  • Company: Twitter/Block
  • Industry: internet entrepreneur, philanthropist, programmer

Ezra Yacob

Rise in gasoline prices concept with double exposure of digital screen with financial chart graphs and oil pumps on a field

  • DOB: 1976 (47/48)
  • Company: EOG
  • Industry: natural gas and crude oil

Domenic “Nick” Dell’Osso, Jr.

  • DOB: 1976 (47/48)
  • Company: Chesapeake Energy Corporation
  • Industry: energy/energy investment banker

Craig DeSanto

  • DOB: 1976 (47/48)
  • Company: New York Life Insurance Company
  • Industry: life Insurance

Brian Evanko

  • DOB: 1976 (47/48)
  • Company: Cigna
  • Industry: health insurance

Jason Wells

  • DOB: 1977 (46/47)
  • Company: CenterPoint Energy
  • Industry: natural gas and electricity

Avigal Soreq

  • DOB: 1977 (46/47)
  • Company: Delek US Holdings, Inc.
  • Industry: petroleum

J Alexander Chriss

  • DOB: 1977 (46/47)
  • Company: PayPal
  • Industry: financial technology

Dennis Mathew

  • DOB: 1977 (46/47)
  • Company: Altice USA,
  • Industry: broadband communications

Matthew Meloy

  • DOB: 1977 (46/47)
  • Company:
  • Industry: midstream energy infrastructure

Bom Suk Kim

  • DOB: 1978 (45/46)
  • Company: Coupang
  • Industry: e-commerce

Hassaine El-Khoury

  • DOB: 1978 (45/46)
  • Company: Onsemi
  • Industry: semiconductor manufacturer

Brad Beckham

  • DOB: 1978 (45/46)
  • Company: O’Reilly’s Automotive
  • Industry: automotive parts

Timothy Spence

Money

  • DOB: 1979 (44/45)
  • Company: Fifth Third Bancorp
  • Industry: finance

Marie Harik

  • DOB: 1979 (44/45)
  • Company: XPO
  • Industry: transportation

Sumit Singh

Happy smiling young golden retriever dog under light gray plaid. Pet warms under a blanket in cold winter weather. Pets friendly and care concept.

  • DOB: 1979 (44/45)
  • Company: Chewy
  • Industry: online pet products

Brian Chesky

  • DOB: 1981 (43/44)
  • Company: Airbnb
  • Industry: hospitality services

Sarah London

  • DOB: 1981 (43/44)
  • Company: Centene
  • Industry: healthcare

Toby Rice

  • DOB:1981 (43/44)
  • Company: EQT
  • Industry: natural gas

Ernest Garcia III

  • DOB: 1983 (41/42)
  • Company: Carvana
  • Industry: car vending company / csed Cars

Mark Zuckerberg

 

  • DOB: May 14, 1984 (39/40)
  • Company: Meta
  • Industry: social media

 

