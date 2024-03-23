These Are The Youngest Fortune 500 CEOs Today

CEOs are becoming younger with each passing generation. This reflects the shift to tech-savvy industries in which youth and adaptability are increasingly valuable traits. Propelled by advancing technology and an emphasis on innovation, younger CEOs bring with them fresh perspectives, digital fluency, and a willingness to take risks. With that in mind, we present 24/7 Wall St.’s list of youngest Fortune 500 CEOs, in reverse order, from the oldest-youngest Fortune 500 CEO to the true baby of the group.
Jack Dorsey
- DOB: 19 November 1976 (47)
- Company: Twitter/Block
- Industry: internet entrepreneur, philanthropist, programmer
Ezra Yacob
- DOB: 1976 (47/48)
- Company: EOG
- Industry: natural gas and crude oil
Domenic “Nick” Dell’Osso, Jr.
- DOB: 1976 (47/48)
- Company: Chesapeake Energy Corporation
- Industry: energy/energy investment banker
Craig DeSanto
- DOB: 1976 (47/48)
- Company: New York Life Insurance Company
- Industry: life Insurance
Brian Evanko
- DOB: 1976 (47/48)
- Company: Cigna
- Industry: health insurance
Jason Wells
- DOB: 1977 (46/47)
- Company: CenterPoint Energy
- Industry: natural gas and electricity
Avigal Soreq
- DOB: 1977 (46/47)
- Company: Delek US Holdings, Inc.
- Industry: petroleum
J Alexander Chriss
- DOB: 1977 (46/47)
- Company: PayPal
- Industry: financial technology
Dennis Mathew
- DOB: 1977 (46/47)
- Company: Altice USA,
- Industry: broadband communications
Matthew Meloy
- DOB: 1977 (46/47)
- Company:
- Industry: midstream energy infrastructure
Bom Suk Kim
- DOB: 1978 (45/46)
- Company: Coupang
- Industry: e-commerce
Hassaine El-Khoury
- DOB: 1978 (45/46)
- Company: Onsemi
- Industry: semiconductor manufacturer
Brad Beckham
- DOB: 1978 (45/46)
- Company: O’Reilly’s Automotive
- Industry: automotive parts
Timothy Spence
- DOB: 1979 (44/45)
- Company: Fifth Third Bancorp
- Industry: finance
Marie Harik
- DOB: 1979 (44/45)
- Company: XPO
- Industry: transportation
Sumit Singh
- DOB: 1979 (44/45)
- Company: Chewy
- Industry: online pet products
Brian Chesky
- DOB: 1981 (43/44)
- Company: Airbnb
- Industry: hospitality services
Sarah London
- DOB: 1981 (43/44)
- Company: Centene
- Industry: healthcare
Toby Rice
- DOB:1981 (43/44)
- Company: EQT
- Industry: natural gas
Ernest Garcia III
- DOB: 1983 (41/42)
- Company: Carvana
- Industry: car vending company / csed Cars
Mark Zuckerberg
- DOB: May 14, 1984 (39/40)
- Company: Meta
- Industry: social media
