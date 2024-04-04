Energy Dividend Stocks Are On Sale Right Now relif / Getty Images

In today’s episode of the 24/7 Wall St Podcast Lee Jackson and Doug McIntyre take a look at the energy sector. In December the United States produced more oil than any country in history. Despite a great year so far, with many energy stocks like Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) more than double the S&P 500’s return, the sector still looks cheap. Plenty of major oil companies with rock solid balance sheets and dividends yielding 3%, 4%, and higher there are bargains to be had.

Transcript

for our viewers there’s

still some very very good

bargains out there even

though the energy sector

has really had the best

quarter it’s had in some

time but there’s still some

very good deals chevron

still yields over four

percent and you’re buying

one of the safest companies

in the world who’s in the

process of buying hess

I think that actually,

if you look at all the big oil companies,

every one of them, Exxon, BP,

they all are sort of on the cheap side,

aren’t they?

In terms of when you look at,

when you look at sort of

standard metrics like PEs.

Oh, absolutely.

They are.

And they all yield at least

three and a half to three

and three quarters like Exxon does.

And I think BP and Total yield 4% plus and

I think for investors that

are looking for passive income,

but also want to catch this

move in the oil industry,

there’s a lot of really

good deals out there.

Yeah,

and they’ve got rock solid balance

sheets.

Oh, absolutely.

Absolutely.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With A Financial Advisor (Sponsored) Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the

advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Take the retirement quiz right here.