Energy Dividend Stocks Are On Sale Right Now

In today’s episode of the 24/7 Wall St Podcast Lee Jackson and Doug McIntyre take a look at the energy sector. In December the United States produced more oil than any country in history. Despite a great year so far, with many energy stocks like Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) more than double the S&P 500’s return, the sector still looks cheap. Plenty of major oil companies with rock solid balance sheets and dividends yielding 3%, 4%, and higher there are bargains to be had.
Transcript
for our viewers there’s
still some very very good
bargains out there even
though the energy sector
has really had the best
quarter it’s had in some
time but there’s still some
very good deals chevron
still yields over four
percent and you’re buying
one of the safest companies
in the world who’s in the
process of buying hess
I think that actually,
if you look at all the big oil companies,
every one of them, Exxon, BP,
they all are sort of on the cheap side,
aren’t they?
In terms of when you look at,
when you look at sort of
standard metrics like PEs.
Oh, absolutely.
They are.
And they all yield at least
three and a half to three
and three quarters like Exxon does.
And I think BP and Total yield 4% plus and
I think for investors that
are looking for passive income,
but also want to catch this
move in the oil industry,
there’s a lot of really
good deals out there.
Yeah,
and they’ve got rock solid balance
sheets.
Oh, absolutely.
Absolutely.
Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With A Financial Advisor (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the
advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.