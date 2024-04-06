5 Absolutely Best Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 9% ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable income and a great opportunity for solid total return. Total return includes interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time. In other words, the total return on an investment or portfolio consists of income and stock appreciation.

At 247 Wall St., we always remind our readers about the impact total return has on portfolios because it is one of the best ways to improve the chances of overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends.

For example, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%—10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

We screened our 24/7 Wall Street dividend stock equity database, looking for the best stocks that pay a 9% or higher dividend. Five companies have hit our screens, two of which are among the world’s biggest cigarette and tobacco companies. All look like solid ideas for passive income investors with higher risk tolerance.

Altria

This maker of tobacco products offers value investors a great entry point now and a rich 8.81% dividend. Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) manufactures and sells smokable and oral tobacco products in the United States through its subsidiaries.

The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand;

Cigars and pipe tobacco, principally under the Black & Mild brand

Moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands

on! Oral nicotine pouches.

It sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors and large retail organizations, such as chain stores.

Altria owns over 10% of Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD), the world’s largest brewer. Recently, the company announced it would sell 35 million of its 197 million shares through a global secondary offering.

Ares Capital

This high-yielding Business Development Company (BDC) pays a massive 9.37% dividend. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCC) specializes in the acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle-market companies.

It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to invest in companies engaged in basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

The fund will also consider investments in:

Restaurants

Retail

Oil and gas

Technology

It focuses on investments in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office.

The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million

The fund invests through:

Revolvers

First-lien loans

Warrants

Unitranche structures

Second-lien loans

Mezzanine debt

Private high yield

Junior Capital

Subordinated debt

Non-control preferred and common equity

The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically finds the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions.

Ares Capital Corporation prefers to be an agent and lead the transactions it invests in. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.

Berry Corporation

While off the radar, Berry Corporation (NYSE: BRY) could be a huge winner. It trades at just 11.5 times earnings and posts a stunning 9.29% dividend. Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company that develops and produces conventional oil reserves in the western United States.

It operates through:

Exploration and Production (E&P)

Well Servicing and Abandonment (CJWS) segments.

The E&P segment develops and produces onshore, low-geologic-risk, and long-lived conventional oil and gas reserves, primarily in California and Utah.

CJWS provides well site services in California to oil and natural gas production companies, focusing on:

Well Servicing

Well abandonment

Water logistics

It also offers:

Rig-based and coiled tubing-based healthy maintenance and workover services

Recompletion services

Fluid management services

Fishing and rental services

Ancillary oilfield services

British American Tobacco

This European giant continues to print money and pays a massive 9.40% dividend.

British American Tobacco plc (NYSE: BTI) offers:

Vapor

Tobacco heating

Modern oral nicotine products

Combustible cigarettes

Traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff

The company offers its products under:

Vuse,

Glo

Velo

Grizzly

Kodiak

Dunhill

Kent

Lucky Strike

Pall Mall

Rothmans

Camel

Natural American Spirit

Newport

Vogue

Viceroy

Kool

Peter Stuyvesant

Craven A

State Express 555

Shuang Xi brands

Gladstone Capital Corporation

Yielding a strong 9.35% dividend paid monthly to investors, this company is a steal at current trading levels. Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: GLAD) is a business development company specializing in:

Lower middle market

Growth capital,

Add-on acquisitions

Change of Control

Buy & build strategies

Debt refinancing,

Debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans

Mezzanine loans and equity investments in common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

The fund also makes private equity investments in acquisitions, buyouts, recapitalizations, and refinancing existing debts.

It targets small and medium-sized companies in the United States. It is industry agnostic and seeks to invest in companies engaged in:

Business services

Light and specialty manufacturing

Niche industrial products and services

Specialty consumer products and services

Energy services

Transportation and logistics

Healthcare and education services

Specialty chemicals

Media and communications

Aerospace and defense

