This Crypto Absolutely Crushed Bitcoin's (BTC) 131% Gain This Past Year Have a nice day Photo / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin (BTC) gained 131% in the last 12 months, exciting crypto investors along the way. But, in the shadows, Fetch.ai (FET) has crushed Bitcoin’s gains, reaching over 500%.

Fetch.ai, designed for AI decentralized applications (DApps), is gaining more acceptance, and investors are curious about its bullish signal, which has favored early backers so far.

This article looks into Fetch.ai’s 500% gain and the key drivers of its bullish sentiments.

Analyzing Fetch.ai’s (FET) Performance in the Last 12 Months

In the crypto market, past price performances are never indicators of the prospects of a token. However, it is necessary to study past trends to understand the future potential of any asset.

FET has seen highs and lows since its launch. The token was valued at $0.406 on its first listing in March 2019 and reached an ATH of $0.9446 in 2021. However, 2022 was a bearish year for FET as it plunged to a low of $0.057. Despite having a challenging 2022, FET rebounded in 2023, reaching $0.7618, and the cryptocurrency has maintained its bullish momentum ever since.

2024 has been one to remember for Fetch.ai, with the token starting on a positive trend. On the 6th of March, it jumped to $1.98, a new all-time high. Within the last month, FET has surged by 160%, and early backers are reaping the fruits of their trust in the project. The token also bested Bitcoin, surging 537.18% in the past 12 months, compared to Bitcoin’s 131% gain, showing Fetch.ai’s unique profile as a long-term investment.

FET trades at $2.55 at press time, with a $410,044,431 daily trading volume. The token is currently ranked at #56 on CoinMarketCap with 839,761,379 FET coins in circulation and a $2,144,222,772 market cap.

Key Factors Driving Fetch.ai’s (FET) Bullish Sentiments

Growth in the AI Industry : The AI industry is gaining prominence as Gemini and ChatGPT take the lead. The Crypto AI market benefits from this prominence as experts predict it will reach $10.2 billion in annual revenue by 2030 — this significant growth benefits Fetch.ai. As decentralized solutions and AI adoption become more widespread, they could improve the demand for Fetch.ai technology, potentially driving the token’s value to new heights. Partnerships and Validations : The Fetch.ai development team has worked hard for strategic partnerships with major players in several industries, like BMW, Telefonica , and Deutsche Telekom MMS . These partnerships, across several important sectors, give Fetch.ai the kind of value and publicity it needs, and this could fuel a bullish momentum for the token. Potential Influence of Bitcoin Halving : The well-anticipated Bitcoin halving event expected in April 2024 could affect Bitcoin and other altcoins, including Fetch.ai. With the historical trend of the halving event leading to price surges across the crypto board, FET is poised to benefit from it.

Bearish Factors for Fetch.ai’s (FET) Price Trajectory

Government Crackdown on AI: Governments may pass laws restricting the application or usage of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology as it develops. This might impede the AI sector’s expansion and drive down the value of Fetch.ai. Broader Cryptocurrency Market Downturn: The cryptocurrency market is still new and unstable. Although Fetch.ai is a successful project, its price may decline if the market recedes.

What Does the Future Hold for Fetch.ai (FET)?

While the crypto market is volatile and providing exact predictions is daunting, the future is promising for Fetch.ai. Our bull case models predict that FET will reach $6 by 2030. On the other hand, our Bear case models predict that if regulations and competition affect FET’s bullish potentials, it will hover around the $4 mark, with $5 being the base case model.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.