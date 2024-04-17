This Under-the-Radar Crypto Has Smashed Bitcoin's (BTC) Gains This Last Year paitoon / Shutterstock.com

Bitcoin’s (BTC) gains in the last 12 months have sparked worldwide discussions and interest from investors. But, while the crypto daddy thrives and its value surges, another crypto has silently enjoyed bullish sentiments, beating Bitcoin’s remarkable gains.

Injective (INJ) has surged over 900% against Bitcoin’s 131% surge in the last 12 months. However, the important question is: How did Injective achieve these impressive numbers, and what are the prospects of this token?

This article looks into the price trajectory of Injective and, from its signals and key drivers, will offer a price prediction for the token.

Analyzing Injective’s (INJ) Recent Price Performance

When Injective was first offered for sale in October 2020, its market value was approximately $0.75. Months later, INJ peaked, reaching $25.01 on April 30, during the early 2021 bull market.

However, the token couldn’t maintain the surge and declined soon after. The decline continued even after the Injective mainnet — converting INJ from a token to a coin — went live. At the end of 2021, INJ’s price was at $8.24. Injective had difficulties in 2022 as forces of the market overcame INJ. After several crashes, INJ ended the year at $1.26. This indicated that during 2022, the coin dropped by almost 85%.

Injective’s investors would rejoice once more as the coin rejuvenated in 2023. INJ’s value increased by an astounding 921%, surpassing the gains of 95% of the top 100 crypto assets.

Early in 2024, things kept improving; on 9th January, INJ hit a record-breaking high of $45.19. Following that, the coin saw some relative retracement, and by January 26, its value was approximately $33.35. With Bitcoin experiencing historic highs, Injective’s market growth propelled the token to its record market value of $52.65 on March 13. The next day, its value was approximately $48.05.

With a price increase of 11.63% during the past day, Injective trades at $40.71, at press time. On CoinMarketCap, Injective is ranked 39th, with a live market capitalization of $3,802,249,984. There are currently 93,400,000 INJ coins in circulation. Since its inception in 2020, Injective’s price performance has significantly increased, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are the Key Drivers of Injective’s (INJ) Bullish Movements in 2024?

INJ has seen some greens in recent weeks. Here we discuss the bullish sentiments and key drivers for this surge in 2024.

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) : With artificial intelligence driving the best-selling narratives in 2023 and continuing to gain traction in 2024, integrating AI into blockchain technology has emerged as a key innovation. This improves interoperability, efficiency, and scalability for cryptos. Injective’s bullish outlook will strengthen as artificial intelligence-powered trading gains traction in the financial industry and Injective’s AI capabilities are utilized. Rising Popularity of DeFi and Decentralized Derivatives: Injective operates in the growing DeFi and decentralized derivatives space. As these sectors gain traction, INJ could benefit from increased adoption. Increased Adoption : Since December 2023, Injective Protocol’s TVL has increased by more than 335% , reaching $65.4 million on February 28. The project has experienced greater adoption based on the expanding INJ TVL. Therefore, when TVL grows, there may be a demand surge for INJ tokens, which are utilized for various purposes inside the Injective ecosystem, including governance and staking. When this demand is in line with technical patterns that suggest a bullish sentiment, it may serve as a bullish cue for INJ prices. Strategic Partnerships: Injective operates with a good team and is equally backed by powerful investments like Mark Cuban, Binance, and Jump Crypto, among others. These partnerships give Injective the financial aid and investors confidence it needs to maintain its bullish sentiments.

Bearish Factor for Injective’s (INJ) Price Performance

In crypto, tokens always compete to be the best with impressive innovations. Injective has serious competition from AI and DeFi altcoins like Uniswap, Ethereum, Avalanche, and Render.

If Injective fails to innovate and adapt to market changes in the next few years, this formidable competition can turn investors’ attention away from INJ, triggering bearish sentiments.

What the Future Holds for Injective (INJ)

Predicting the future of any token is almost impossible due to the volatile nature of the crypto market. However, with a technical analysis of Injective’s market performance and key developments, we can give the best possible price scenario for INJ’s future.

Our bull case model sees INJ reaching $580 by 2030, with the base case at $490 and the bear case at $460.

