This Is The American City Where Crime Is Falling Fastest

Although 2020 was the worst year for gun violence in America in decades, with both deaths and injuries soaring, other types of violent crime have declined in recent years. This continues a trend of decreasing crime rates in many major cities since a peak in the early 1990s.

For the past 80 years, the FBI has collected data on crime across the country and published a summary of its findings annually. Based on the bureau’s most recent report, 24/7 Wall St. has identified 25 cities where violent offenses have fallen most precipitously and then picked the one where it dropped the most. Between 2014 and 2019, according to the FBI, violent crimes in these cities dropped by at least 25%.

“For the last three years,” said then-deputy director of the bureau Dave Bowdich when the report was published, “the Department of Justice has worked tirelessly with our federal, state, local, and tribal partners to pursue those violent criminals, cartels, and gangs who seek to harm our communities.”

Of the 25 cities with the steepest decline in violent crime listed as finalists, 14 are in Florida, three are in Connecticut, and two are in New Jersey. The rest are scattered across the rest of the country, including the Midwest, Southwest, and West Coast

Despite falling crime rates in these areas, 2019 still saw 1.2 million violent crimes in the U.S., including assaults, robberies, rapes, and murders.

Homosassa Springs, Florida had a 5-yr. change in violent crime rate of -52.2%. Here are some related statistics:

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 252.5 per 100,000 people (total: 373)

> Violent crimes reported in 2014: 528.3 per 100,000 people (total: 739)

> Violent crime with largest pop.-adj. 5-yr. Increase: Rape (-63.4%)

