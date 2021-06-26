This State Has America's Lowest Unemployment

The job situation in America has improved dramatically since just after the COVID-19 pandemic began. However, the unemployment rate just before that, early in 2020, was near a 50 year low at 3.5%. The economy has to do a lot of catching up to do to reach pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, the unemployment improvement nationwide over the last two months has been disappointing. In May, the economy added 559,000 jobs, and unemployment dropped to 5.8%. That percentage figure varies substantially from state to state, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The BLS “STATE EMPLOYMENT AND UNEMPLOYMENT — MAY 2021” showed: “Unemployment rates were lower in May in 21 states and the District of Columbia, higher in 1 state, and stable in 28 states.” The state with the lowest unemployment is New Hampshire at 2.5%, which is well below the lowest national rate in history. As a matter of fact, the rate is also extremely low for New Hampshire. According to WCAX3, Gov. Chris Sununu commented:

“Such low unemployment rates are no accident, but are the result of a continued effort to provide businesses with the flexibility needed to grow while providing individuals with the incentives and resources needed to return to work.”

The state pays people up to $1,000 if they find full-time work.

