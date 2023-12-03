Discover Manti Te'o's Career Earnings and Where It Places Him on Notre Dame's List Of Top Players Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Football is often considered a game for warriors. You’ll usually find the toughest players on defense. Every time you step on the field, you’re expected to hit someone as hard as you can. You also have to have the instinct to know where everyone is going to go, that way you don’t look silly. Being a linebacker is thought of as the toughest position to play on defense. This is because you’re expected to be able to try to get after the quarterback and take on big linemen, while also having to run as fast as a running back when you drop into coverage.

For this reason, linebackers are the most athletic players on the field at any given time. One of the most popular and well-known linebackers over the last 20 years is Manti Te’o. During his career at Notre Dame, he was considered one of the best defensive players in the history of college football and was even a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Sadly, his college career was overshadowed by a catfishing story. It started with him meeting a girl online whom he quickly fell for. They were planning to meet, and she even left him voice messages. She would send him pictures, so it’s easy to understand why he fell for it. Sadly, she passed away in a car accident right before the season started. He wanted to dedicate the season to her, which ended up being one of his best. It would come out in January of 2013 that he had been catfished by someone named Ronaiah Tuiasosopo. This would hurt his draft stock, but how much would it hurt his net worth and career earnings?

How Much Did Mant Te’o Make Playing in the NFL?

Even after the sad story of him being catfished, Manti Te’o still ended up having a seven-year NFL career, far surpassing the average of 1.5 years. He would end up playing for the San Diego Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears. The fact he was able to put this sad scenario behind him and truly complete his dreams is truly remarkable. During these seven years, Manti amassed a career earnings of $10.4 million. His best year came in 2018, which was his second for the Saints.

His contract was structured in a way where he made a base salary of $1.7 million. Notre Dame is known for producing some of the best football players in the history of the NFL. Where does Manti Te’o stand relative to some of Notre Dame’s best?

Where Does Manti Te’o’s Earnings Rank Relative to Other Notre Dame Football Players?

Over the last couple of years, NFL contracts have exploded in value. This is thanks to the new television deals and sponsorship deals that have taken place. Even though Manti Te’o has done very well for himself, he doesn’t rank very high compared to Notre Dame players today.

The Notre Dame football alum who has made the most money in the NFL is Ronnie Stanley, an offensive lineman for the Baltimore Ravens. His career earnings are $101.1 million over seven years. He also plays left tackle, the second most important position on offense behind quarterback. The left tackle protects the quarterback on the side he can’t see, so it’s vital to not let someone hit him from behind. Finding a good left tackle can solve a lot of your problems on offense, which is why they make so much.

Second place is safety Harrison Smith, who’s made $87.4 million during his career. He plays safety and has been in the league for 11 years, making him one of the longest-tenured players around. For Manti Te’o, he would come in 12th in terms of Notre Dame athletes who have made the most in football, and that’s just active players. It’s important to note that 99% of people would trade their current situation with his, so 12th isn’t exactly bad.

What is Manti Te’o Doing These Days?

Ever since his retirement in 2020, Manti Te’o has gotten married to his wife, Jovi Nicole Engbino. He has a daughter who was born in 2021 and takes a lot of pride in volunteer work. Some of the places he works with are the Special Olympics, Hawai’i Food Bank, and the Eagle Scouts. Manti is also heavily involved in his church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He’s been able to repair his image ever since the catfishing situation tore him apart. A documentary, “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist” was released on Netflix in 2022, where Manti and his family were able to tell their story. He hopes to inspire others to not give up and let their current situation control them.

